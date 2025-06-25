為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US House advances Taiwan IMF bill

    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Monday. Photo: AFP

    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Monday. Photo: AFP

    2025/06/25 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The US House of Representatives on Monday advanced a bill that supports Taiwan’s return to the IMF due to its stature in the global economy.

    The House unanimously passed the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, which stipulates that the US secretary of the treasury, who serves as the US governor to the IMF, should “vigorously support the admission of Taiwan as a member” in the institution.

    The IMF, which has 191 members, promotes global financial stability and economic growth by providing financial assistance, policy advice and economic surveillance to members.

    The Republic of China was a founding member of the IMF before its place was taken by the People’s Republic of China in 1980, nine years after Taipei lost its UN seat.

    Before the bill was to put to a vote, one of its initiators, US Representative Young Kim, spoke in support of Taiwan.

    “Taiwan — the 21st-largest economy in the world and producer of 90 percent of the world’s advanced semiconductor chip supply — doesn’t just deserve a seat at the table at the IMF. The free world needs Taiwan at the IMF,” Kim said.

    “We cannot be complicit as international organizations cede leverage to Beijing and silence Taiwan’s voice,” she said. “I thank my colleagues for joining me to support Taiwan’s participation in the IMF, and I will keep fighting to get this to [US] President [Donald] Trump’s desk.”

    US Representative Al Green, another initiator of the bill, said that supporting Taiwan to join the IMF is “a commonsense, bipartisan measure that furthers the long-term interests of both Taiwan and the US.”

    “Taiwan’s expertise developing one of the largest and most complex economies in the world would bring a valuable perspective to multilateral economic organizations,” Green said.

    The bill still needs the approval of the US Senate before the president can sign it into law or veto it.

    A similar piece of legislation passed the House in the previous Congress, but failed to pass the Senate.

    In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） thanked the House for unanimously passing the bill.

    The move fully demonstrates the US’ bipartisan and firm support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and greater international space, and further highlights Taiwan’s economic resilience and importance as a global partner, Hsiao said.

    “The advancement of the act has positive significance on supporting Taiwan’s greater global participation and in countering China’s pressure on Taiwan,” he said.

    Additional reporting by Lee I-chia

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播