《TAIPEI TIMES》 Time running out for pre-sales of Premier12 coin

2025/06/24

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Pre-sales for Premier12 Championship commemorative coins, set to be physically distributed in November, began yesterday and would run until Wednesday next week, the central bank said.

A total of 36,000 coins, priced at NT$1,600 each, would be released to celebrate Taiwan’s victory in last year’s World Baseball Softball Confederation （WBSC） Premier12 Championship.

The Bank of Taiwan, which is handling the sale and distribution, would offer registration for the purchase through its Web site or at its branches, excluding those that provide only basic banking services.

Should pre-sales exceed the 36,000-coin limit, a computer-generated draw would be held on Thursday next week to select the lucky purchasers, the central bank said.

The list of selected purchasers would be released at 6pm on Thursday. Those who have chosen to buy the commemorative coin would have until 3:30pm on July 11 to complete their payment. Failure to do so by the deadline would result in the forfeiture of their right to purchase the coin.

Those who complete their payment would be able to collect their coins from a designated Bank of Taiwan branch in November.

Taiwan’s national baseball team made history on Nov. 24 last year by securing Taiwan’s first gold medal in a world-class national team tournament after defeating Japan 4-0 in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game at the Tokyo Dome.

The obverse of the coin features the team’s players celebrating with the Premier12 trophy, while the reverse displays the phrase “Global Champions Premier12” in English, along with the coin’s nominal value （NT$50） and the date of the championship game.

The reverse says that the coin is made from half an ounce of 99.9 percent pure silver.

