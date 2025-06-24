為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai Xiang-chen to play for German volleyball team

    The Guangdong Shenzhen Glorious’ Lai Xiang-chen looks on during a match in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/24 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Lai Xiang-chen became the first Taiwanese woman to play professional volleyball in Germany after a German team announced signing her on Sunday.

    The VfB Suhl LOTTO Thuringen professional women’s volleyball team announced Lai’s signing on its official Web site and Instagram, saying it was pleased to add the 30-year-old Lai as the team’s libero to strengthen its defense.

    “Lai brings international quality to the libero position,” the team wrote. “With her training in Taiwan’s competitive youth programs and several seasons in her home country’s top league, Lai established herself as a key player in reception and defense.”

    VfB also praised Lai’s previous achievements such as playing for Taiwan’s national team several times at international tournaments, including the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup, the Asian Volleyball Championship and the Asian Games.

    VfB is pleased to welcome Lai for her strong technique, speed and skill in reception and defense, head coach Laszlo Hollosy said.

    “Xiang-chen impressed us not only with her game intelligence, but also with her professional attitude and presence on the court,” Hollosy said. “We are convinced that she will play an important role in our defensive structure and be a key figure in the coming season.”

    Before Lai, the only other Taiwanese woman to play volleyball professionally in Europe was Yang Yi-chen who joined Italy’s Lardini Filottrano as a setter in 2018.

    Lai most recently played for China’s Guangdong Shenzhen Glorious in the China Volleyball League for two seasons from 2023 to this year before getting her German contract.

    Lai said she chose Suhl, because she believes it is a great environment for her to develop further as a player and as a person.

    “I’m excited about the new challenges and look forward to being part of the team and giving my best in the coming season,” she said over VfB’s Web site.

    In another statement, Lai said that she had wanted to play in Europe early on in her career and that she was able to get the opportunity to fulfill the dream after VfB came across her tournament tapes by chance.

    The opportunity to play in Germany is not only a career milestone but also a chance to find new excitement and growth, she added.

    Lai said she would spend time in Taiwan getting into better physical shape for the start of the new European season in October.

