《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘Priority seats’ bill approved

A passenger stands next to courtesy seats on the Taipei MRT yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/24 03:00

By Lin Che-yuan and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

The legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee yesterday gave preliminary approval to a proposed amendment to Article 53-3 of the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act （身心障礙者權益保障法）, which would change the term used in Mandarin from “courtesy seat” to “priority seat,” and expand the eligibility to include all people with actual needs.

The committee also passed a motion proposed by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Chien-kuo （劉建國）, which would ask the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to design a new sign for priority seats that can be used on buses, trains and Mass Rapid Transit systems nationwide.

The two ministries should launch an awareness campaign of the new policy governing the use of priority seats and public transport operators should support the awareness campaign by broadcasting the new policy on board, the motion says.

The current article requires public transportation facilities to set aside priority seats for disabled and elderly people, women and children at a rate of no less than 15 percent of the total seats available. Such seats should be close to the car or cabin doors. The floor between the priority seats and the exits should be flat and without any obstacles, and, if necessary, marked with yield seats warnings, the article says.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan （邱泰源） said that changing the name from “courtesy seat” to “priority seat” reflects the spirit of love and inclusiveness associated with the seats.

It sends a positive message about mutual support and care within society, he added.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that the relevant sub-regulations would be revised within six months following the promulgation of the amendment.

Passenger disputes over priority seats on public transportation have been reported frequently, sparking a nationwide debate about who qualifies to sit in them. Most of the cases involved elderly people asking young people to give up their seats.

