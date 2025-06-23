《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fist-time competitor shatters Penghu record

Kuo Jia-chi, left, and Lee Kuang-hsin pose for a photograph after winning the women’s and men’s 5km races respectively at the Cross Penghu Bay Swim yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

First-time competitor Lee Kuang-hsin yesterday shattered the men’s 5km record to claim victory in the 23rd Cross Penghu Bay Swim’s marquee race.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lee led from the start, completing the crossing from Daguoye Columnar Basalt on Siyu Island to Guanyin Temple on Penghu’s main island in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 51 seconds.

Last year, Tsai Yao-yu won the men’s 5km in 1:34:09.

Yesterday, Spain’s Jose Luis Larrosa, Asia manager for the international Oceanman open water swimming series, finished second in 1:23:10.

In the women’s 5km, Kuo Jia-chi claimed her third consecutive title, finishing in 1:36:11.

The event also featured a 5km standup paddleboarding race. Taiwan’s Wang Yu-yeh won the event in 38 minutes, 48 seconds.

More than 2,300 competitors swam in the two-day multisport festival, which began on Saturday with 600 amateur swimmers braving changing currents and jellyfish to make the 500m crossing of Penghu Bay.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法