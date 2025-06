The national flag flies on the tower of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

2025/06/23 03:00

By Chen Yun, Chen Yu-fu and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The national security team has promptly assessed the situation in the Middle East following the US bombing of Iran, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Kuo made the remark following US President Donald Trump’s announcement yesterday that US forces had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran via aerial bombing.

The national security team has briefed President William Lai (賴清德) on the latest developments, and Lai has instructed the team and executive branches to monitor potential developments and take appropriate action, Kuo said.

The government would continue to maintain close communication with allies around the world to ensure overall stability and national security, she said.

Executive branches would also closely monitor the impact of the Middle East conflict on global politics and economic markets and address related issues accordingly, she added.

Meanwhile, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said that Taiwan should closely observe China’s actions, as Iran might seek global retaliation for the US’ involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, while China continues to escalate threats against Taiwan through military force.

Chinese warplanes disappeared from the Taiwan Strait for several days, likely due to a typhoon in China, which impacted the 17th Straits Forum in Xiamen, China.

However, Chinese warplanes reappeared on Thursday last week and resumed “gray zone” incursions to intimidate Taiwan, the official said.

China, Russia and Iran are strategically cooperating, and potential attacks on democratic nations should be treated with utmost caution, they said.

While Iran could seek revenge for the US attacking it, possibly leading to a global conflict, China has not yet militarily supported Iran, and is not as closely aligned with Iran in military cooperation as Iran is with Russia, they added.

At present, China is unlikely to become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, they said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法