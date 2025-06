Rice packs of various brands produced in Tainan are displayed in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government

2025/06/22 03:00

By Hung Jui-chin and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

Taiwanese rice exports to Japan reached 7,759 tonnes in the first five months of this year, a sixfold increase amid a 101.7 percent price surge in Japanese-grown rice compared with the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Agriculture showed.

As the price of domestic Japanese rice continues to rise due to shortages, many Japanese have turned to imported rice, boosting demand for Taiwanese-grown varieties.

Fang Rong Rice Factory, a century-old operation in Tainan’s Houbi District (後壁區), has also capitalized on this trend, exporting 500 tonnes of Tainan No. 11 milled rice earlier this month.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Friday said that many Southeast Asian countries have implemented protectionist policies on rice imports, and Japan previously had even stricter regulations in this area.

However, many Japanese rice suppliers have visited Taiwan to purchase rice due to the domestic shortage, Huang said.

Fang Rong’s milled rice was well-received by Japanese buyers for its high quality, having passed all pesticide and chemical residue tests.

The rice exports to Japan not only enable Japanese consumers to eat delicious rice from Tainan, but also showcase the agricultural capabilities and potential of the county, he said.

The ministry has been committed to promoting Taiwan-grown rice in Japan, generating increasing interest among Japanese consumers.

The Japanese-language Nippon Television reported that Taiwan’s rice exports to Japan have surged, with Taiwanese rice competing with domestic varieties in texture and quality.

The report also cited ministry data showing that Taiwanese rice exports to Japan from January to last month reached 7,759 tonnes, a sixfold increase compared with the same period last year.

Additionally, several Japanese online influencers have shared videos documenting their experiences tasting Taiwanese rice, using it to create dishes tailored to Japanese tastes, such as cooked white rice with soy sauce or natto.

Some of them said that Taiwan-grown rice was “surprisingly tasty” and had a bouncy, chewy mouthfeel similar to Koshihikari — a Japanese rice variety — despite less sweetness and umami.

They said the Taiwanese rice tasted nearly identical to Japan-grown varieties when used in more heavily seasoned dishes, such as grilled meat rice, curry rice or beef bowls.

While Taiwan-grown rice tastes “different from usual” when used in traditional Japanese dishes such as cold rice balls or bentos, it is still a satisfying alternative given its price, they said.

A TV program on STV News also compared the taste and texture of Taiwan-grown rice to its Japanese counterparts.

The hosts and guests said that the rice from Taiwan had a similar appearance, aroma, sweetness and mouthfeel to locally grown rice.

The program said that Taiwan-grown rice suited local consumers’ taste, as it had been improved and tailored to Japanese’ preferences.

It also recommended purchasing Taiwan-grown rice, given its lower prices compared with local rice.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che is pictured in a news clip aired by a Japanese TV station in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government

