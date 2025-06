Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/22 03:00

ENGAGEMENT: Each of his 10 talks would address matters of national interest, including national identity, solidarity, the Constitution, defense and foreign affairs

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President William Lai (賴清德) is to embark on a nationwide tour, delivering 10 public speeches to urge national solidarity and a joint stand against external threats, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo (郭雅惠) said yesterday.

Each of the 10 talks would address matters of national interest, including national identity, solidarity, the constitutional system, defense, foreign affairs, cross-strait affairs, democracy, peace, prosperity and a balanced Taiwan, Kuo said.

Lai intends to discuss government responses to the shifting geopolitical landscape and the threats posed by authoritarian regimes, Kuo added.

Lai’s goal is to engage with the public, and explain the government’s policies to encourage national unity in the face of rapid international geopolitical changes and rising threats from authoritarian powers, she said.

The first talk, focusing on the theme of “nation,” is to take place tonight in New Taipei City, at the invitation of Rotary International’s District 3490, which includes 16 chapters across New Taipei City and Keelung, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties.

Asked whether the timing of the speeches was to coincide with the ongoing recall campaigns against opposition lawmakers, Kuo said that civic groups independently initiated the recalls, viewing them as an exercise of their rights to launch initiatives and referendums, adding that no one can lead or halt such acts.

Lai respects the groups, and any attempt to label or accuse political parties of orchestrating the recalls shows a blatant disrespect of the Constitution and the public’s rights, she added.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday said that if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government genuinely aimed to protect Taiwan’s democracy, it would stop the continuous recall events and not act in an authoritarian manner.

Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said the topics of Lai’s speeches overlap, adding that the public expects the president to set aside personal interests and the interests of the DPP to address issues that matter to the public, such as energy policy, housing justice, the judiciary and social safety.

The public is aware of the president’s true intent in announcing the speaking tour at this time, without engaging in sincere discussions with the opposition to create policies beneficial to the public, he said.

Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) of the KMT said she was sad to hear that the president is deepening internal divisions and politicking under the guise of urging national solidarity, adding that such actions are not conducive to Taiwan’s overall development.

Additional reporting by CNA

