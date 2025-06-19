為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan beat Bangladesh to claim archery bronze

    From left, Taiwan’s men’s recurve archery team members Yang Kai-han, Lin Yu-yang and Liu Tai-yen, as well as their coach, Kuo Chen-wei, pose with their bows at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore yesterday. Photo: CNA

    From left, Taiwan’s men’s recurve archery team members Yang Kai-han, Lin Yu-yang and Liu Tai-yen, as well as their coach, Kuo Chen-wei, pose with their bows at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/19 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s men’s recurve archery team yesterday won bronze at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore after defeating Bangladesh 5-3 in the third-place playoff.

    The team, comprising Yang Kai-han, Lin Yu-yang and Liu Tai-yen, have an average age of 19.

    Coach Kuo Chen-wei said that the Taiwanese team’s performance was decent overall, although the athletes “still have room to improve.”

    The second leg of the Archery Asia Cup began on Sunday and ends tomorrow.

    Taiwan were seeded second in the qualification round, behind India.

    The team received a first-round bye and advanced directly to the quarter-finals, where they defeated Malaysia 5-1 to reach the final four.

    Taiwan lost 6-2 in the semi-finals against Japan, who were to face India in the final.

    In the bronze-medal match, Taiwan’s archers maintained their composure despite a tie during the match and sealed victory in the fourth set with three 10-point arrows.

    The team did not perform as well as Japan, especially in hitting 10s, but he was “satisfied with how things went overall,” Kuo said.

    In the qualifying round for the individual recurve event, Taiwanese Chen Pin-an, a first-year high-school student, placed 22nd.

    Chen advanced to the semi-finals in the elimination round, but lost.

    He is to play a Japanese archer for third place tomorrow.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播