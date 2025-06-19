《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan beat Bangladesh to claim archery bronze

From left, Taiwan’s men’s recurve archery team members Yang Kai-han, Lin Yu-yang and Liu Tai-yen, as well as their coach, Kuo Chen-wei, pose with their bows at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/19 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s men’s recurve archery team yesterday won bronze at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore after defeating Bangladesh 5-3 in the third-place playoff.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The team, comprising Yang Kai-han, Lin Yu-yang and Liu Tai-yen, have an average age of 19.

Coach Kuo Chen-wei said that the Taiwanese team’s performance was decent overall, although the athletes “still have room to improve.”

The second leg of the Archery Asia Cup began on Sunday and ends tomorrow.

Taiwan were seeded second in the qualification round, behind India.

The team received a first-round bye and advanced directly to the quarter-finals, where they defeated Malaysia 5-1 to reach the final four.

Taiwan lost 6-2 in the semi-finals against Japan, who were to face India in the final.

In the bronze-medal match, Taiwan’s archers maintained their composure despite a tie during the match and sealed victory in the fourth set with three 10-point arrows.

The team did not perform as well as Japan, especially in hitting 10s, but he was “satisfied with how things went overall,” Kuo said.

In the qualifying round for the individual recurve event, Taiwanese Chen Pin-an, a first-year high-school student, placed 22nd.

Chen advanced to the semi-finals in the elimination round, but lost.

He is to play a Japanese archer for third place tomorrow.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法