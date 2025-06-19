為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Council announces NT$1,000 Hakka cultural ‘token’

    Hakka food is sold at a booth in Taichung’s Dongshi Hakka Cultural Park on Feb. 12. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

    Hakka food is sold at a booth in Taichung’s Dongshi Hakka Cultural Park on Feb. 12. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

    2025/06/19 03:00

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Starting next month, people aged 18 to 49 can register to receive a digital Hakka token worth NT$1,000 that could be spent at participating stores across 70 Hakka cultural zones in 11 municipalities, the Hakka Affairs Council announced yesterday.

    The council announced its plan to distribute 280,000 of the tokens at a news conference, which was attended by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the central bank, Financial Information Service Co, and 17 financial and electronic payment institutions.

    The goal of the program, which took about a year to coordinate, is to promote Hakka culture through the economy, and encourage people to learn and speak Hakka, integrating the language into daily life, council Minister Ku Hsiu-fei （古秀妃） said.

    People from Hakka-speaking households and those who have passed the Hakka-language proficiency test do not need to register, as the council would send about 30,000 Hakka tokens to them starting on July 1, the council said.

    People aged 18 to 49 can register using their identification number from 9am on July 1 to 12pm on July 20, it said.

    To ensure smooth registration, the council said it would stagger the process based on the last digit of people’s identification numbers.

    Registration would open on July 1 for people with identification numbers ending in zero or one, on July 2 for those ending in two or three, on July 3 for four or five, on July 4 for six or seven and on July 5 for eight or nine, it said.

    The tokens could be redeemed from Aug. 1 to June 30 next year at participating stores, where people would be able to use their Hakka token’s QR code, the council said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播