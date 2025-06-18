為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lawmakers pass sports lottery act amendments

    A Taiwan Sports Lottery sign is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Min, Taipei Times

    A Taiwan Sports Lottery sign is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Min, Taipei Times

    2025/06/18 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments imposing prison sentences of seven years to life for people who undermine the fairness of sports lottery games and cause a death as a result.

    The amendments to the Sports Lottery Issuance Act （運動彩券發行條例） also stipulate that people who cause serious injuries under such circumstances would face prison terms of three to 10 years.

    Offenses resulting in a death or serious injury would also carry fines ranging from NT$20 million to NT$50 million （US$677,163 to US$1.693 million）.

    Also passed was an amendment adding “inducement” to the list of illegal means of undermining fairness, alongside existing methods such as violence, coercion and fraud.

    The Executive Yuan approved the bill in March. It was reviewed along with other proposed amendments on June 2, and received support from the ruling and opposition parties.

    Yesterday’s bill was passed without objection from attending lawmakers.

    The amendments were drafted to align with similar regulations in the Sports Industry Development Act （運動產業發展條例）, which impose the same penalties for those who obstruct the fairness of sports competitions through violence, coercion, fraud, inducement or other illegal means, and that result in death or serious injury.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播