《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lawmakers pass sports lottery act amendments

2025/06/18 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments imposing prison sentences of seven years to life for people who undermine the fairness of sports lottery games and cause a death as a result.

The amendments to the Sports Lottery Issuance Act （運動彩券發行條例） also stipulate that people who cause serious injuries under such circumstances would face prison terms of three to 10 years.

Offenses resulting in a death or serious injury would also carry fines ranging from NT$20 million to NT$50 million （US$677,163 to US$1.693 million）.

Also passed was an amendment adding “inducement” to the list of illegal means of undermining fairness, alongside existing methods such as violence, coercion and fraud.

The Executive Yuan approved the bill in March. It was reviewed along with other proposed amendments on June 2, and received support from the ruling and opposition parties.

Yesterday’s bill was passed without objection from attending lawmakers.

The amendments were drafted to align with similar regulations in the Sports Industry Development Act （運動產業發展條例）, which impose the same penalties for those who obstruct the fairness of sports competitions through violence, coercion, fraud, inducement or other illegal means, and that result in death or serious injury.

