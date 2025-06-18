為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Costa Rica sent officials to train in Taipei, report says

    President William Lai, center, gives a speech to participants in a Taiwan military-diplomatic platform known as the Foreign Friends National Development Course at the Presidential Office in Taipei on July 11 last year. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, center, gives a speech to participants in a Taiwan military-diplomatic platform known as the Foreign Friends National Development Course at the Presidential Office in Taipei on July 11 last year. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    2025/06/18 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Costa Rica sent a group of intelligence officials to Taiwan for a short-term training program, the first time the Central American country has done so since the countries ended official diplomatic relations in 2007, a Costa Rican media outlet reported last week.

    Five officials from the Costa Rican Directorate of Intelligence and Security last month spent 23 days in Taipei undergoing a series of training sessions focused on national security, La Nacion reported on Friday, quoting unnamed sources.

    The Costa Rican government has not confirmed the report.

    The Chinese embassy in Costa Rica protested the news, saying in a statement issued the same day that it opposes any official contact between Taiwan and Costa Rica.

    Taiwan severed official diplomatic relations with Costa Rica in June 2007, ending 66 years of ties, after San Jose switched recognition to the People’s Republic of China.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） yesterday said the ministry could not comment on the report, as it has no information about the reported training program.

    The National Security Bureau said in a statement that as the nation’s top intelligence agency, “it is its responsibility to promote international intelligence exchange and cooperation.”

    However, the bureau added that it never “comments on individual cases” and therefore would not comment on the report.

    The Ministry of National Defense （MND） had yet to provide an official response as of press time last night.

    La Nacion’s report did not specify the name of the program the officials undertook in Taiwan.

    The ministry has since 1971 offered the “Foreign Friends Course” to train officials from its Latin American allies and friendly Spanish-speaking countries.

    The program was expanded in July 1995 with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and renamed the “Foreign Friends National Development Course,” the MND’s Web site says.

    In 2017, then-president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） received a group of participants to the program, which consists of a series of international training courses.

    Among the participants in the program over the past 46 years, five became their countries’ leader and more than 80 served as Cabinet members, Tsai said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播