The prototype submarine "Hai Kun" undergoes a sea acceptance test in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2025/06/18 03:00

‘NARWHAL’: The indigenous submarine completed its harbor acceptance test recently and is now under heavy guard as it undergoes tests in open waters, a source said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Hai Kun (海鯤), the nation’s first indigenous defense submarine, yesterday began sea trials, sailing out of the Port of Kaohsiung, a military source said.

Also known as the “Narwhal,” the vessel departed from CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣國際造船) shipyard at about 8am, where it had been docked.

More than 10 technicians and military personnel were on deck, with several others standing atop the sail.

After recently completing its harbor acceptance test, the vessel has started a series of sea-based trials, including tests of its propulsion and navigational systems, while partially surfaced, the source said.

The Hai Kun underwent tests in the port from Saturday to Monday focused on fine-tuning its propulsion system, they added.

The submarine would be heavily guarded during sea trials, with the navy deploying M109 assault boats, Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats and Cheng Kung-class frigates to secure the test zones, the source said.

A sea trial — also known as a sea acceptance test — is a formal series of open-water evaluations designed to determine whether a newly built or significantly upgraded vessel meets its contractual performance specifications before delivery.

For submarines, sea trials typically assess propulsion, steering and navigation, depth capabilities and acoustic signature. Some of these tests require the vessel to be fully submerged.

However, the navy yesterday declined to comment on when submerged trials for the “Narwhal” would commence.

Despite declining to comment on the testing schedule, navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Chiu Chun-jung (邱俊榮) said the contractual deadline for the submarine to be delivered to the navy in November remained unchanged.

The program has faced repeated delays based on public stated commitments.

When the “Narwhal” prototype was unveiled in September 2023, Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光), the indigenous submarine program convener at the time, said that the vessel could be delivered before the end of last year — a target that was not met.

The Hai Kun subsequently missed another key deadline on April 30 for completing its harbor trials, amid reports that testing had been hampered by technical issues, including damage to components caused by voltage surges from the onshore power supply used during testing in February.

Former navy adviser Kuo Hsi (郭璽) alleged on his online show that the submarine had problems with leakage.

The navy declined to comment when asked about Kuo’s remarks.

Media and sightseers take photographs of the prototype submarine “Hai Kun” undergoing a sea acceptance test in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

The prototype submarine Hai Kun undergoes sea acceptance test in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan

