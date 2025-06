Taiwanese actor Lee Kang-sheng is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

2025/06/17 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese actor Lee Kang-sheng (李康生), a Golden Horse and Asian Film Awards winner, issued a public apology on Sunday after becoming the subject of a police investigation for allegedly stealing sea urchins from an aquaculture farm in New Taipei City.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The incident occurred at about 7pm on May 22 at a coastal shellfish farm operated by Renhe Abalone in Gongliao District (貢寮). Security footage showed Lee using a net to scoop two sea urchins from a pool on the property, while another man, identified by his surname, Hsu (許), shone a flashlight for him.

The farm’s owner, surnamed Wu (吳), contacted the Ruifang Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department after discovering the unauthorized entry.

By the time Wu arrived at the scene with the officers, Lee and Hsu had already returned the sea urchins — worth about NT$500 — to the pool.

The two men were questioned by police and referred to the Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of theft, authorities said.

They were released on May 23, although authorities said that further investigation is required due to the possible criminal nature of the incident.

On Sunday, 56-year-old Lee wrote on Instagram that he had been snorkeling along the Gongliao coast with a visiting friend from Canada when high waves forced them to seek shelter.

Believing the abalone farm was abandoned, the two entered the site to continue snorkeling, he said, adding that he collected the sea urchins to “show off” to his friend and was unaware that the facility was privately owned.

He said that Wu had accepted their apology on the condition that Lee make a charitable donation, and they have since become friends.

Wu said that Lee and Hsu were respectful and apologetic, and he agreed not to pursue civil litigation on the condition that Lee donate NT$36,000 to either a senior care facility or an orphanage — a condition Lee said he has since fulfilled.

Lee won Best Actor at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards for his performance in Stray Dogs (郊遊), and won Best Supporting Actor at the 18th Asian Film Awards in March for his role in Stranger Eyes (默視錄), a Taiwan-Singapore-France-US co-produced thriller.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法