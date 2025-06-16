為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 China seeks Taiwanese to aid its economy: MAC

    The name and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are displayed at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    The name and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are displayed at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    2025/06/16 03:00

    WARNING: People should understand the risks involved in engaging with China’s investment initiatives aimed at Taiwanese enterprises, the Mainland Affairs Council said

    By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

    Beijing is touting 12 financial measures to attract Taiwanese investment as benefiting Taiwan, but they are actually aimed at bolstering China’s sluggish economy, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said.

    The measures, announced by the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, are designed to support the Chinese Communist Party’s （CCP） Central Committee’s and the Chinese State Council’s goal of promoting China’s Fujian Province as a cross-strait integrated development demonstration area, the bank said.

    They include pushing for more Taiwanese-funded enterprises in Fujian to be listed on a Chinese stock exchange, and allowing Fujian banks to provide cross-border yuan collection and payment services for Taiwanese who purchase real estate in the province.

    The MAC said that China is facing an economic downturn and deepening deflation, adding that its real-estate market is in recession, investment environment is deteriorating, and many residential and commercial buildings are idle.

    Although the CCP says that China’s unilateral measures would benefit Taiwan, the initiatives are only to help China deal with a crashing real-estate market and lift its sluggish economy, it said.

    Most of the new measures already exist or are just improvements to current measures, MAC said.

    The benefits of China’s cross-strait integration measures to Taiwanese and Taiwanese enterprises are limited, it said.

    The efforts are a part of the CCP’s “united front” activities, it said, adding that people should be aware of the risks before participating in the program.

    The measures focus on four areas, the first three of which are improving the cross-strait financial environment and providing services to help Taiwanese-funded enterprises develop in China; supporting high standards for cross-border trade in Fuzhou, Xiamen and Quanzhou; and enhancing financial regulation, and preventing and resolving financial risks, China’s central bank said.

    The fourth is “supporting the convenience of capital account transactions and financing,” which aims to bolster and improve the Straits Equity Trading Center’s Taiwan funding division, and enhancing cooperation with the National Equities Exchange and Quotations.

    It also includes pushing for more qualified Taiwanese-funded enterprises in Fujian to list on a Chinese stock exchange, and encouraging more of those businesses to engage in China’s financial market development.

    To optimize financial ecology, banks would be allowed to provide cross-strait yuan collection and payment services to Taiwanese who purchase real-estate property in Fujian, the bank said.

    High-standard cross-border trade demonstration projects include making the collection and payment of regular foreign exchange funds more convenient and supporting banks in optimizing new forms of cross-border trade settlement.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播