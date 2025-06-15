《TAIPEI TIMES》 Prices of Taiwan Passes to increase on June 23

A train travels through the Alishan Forest Recreation Area in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Administration

2025/06/15 03:00

RARE HIKE: The EasyGo, Attractions and Classic versions of the package travel deals are to rise by up to 31.5%, but high-speed rail deals would not change

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Prices of three forms of Taiwan Pass, which allows rides on trains and regional public transportation, as well as entrance to some attractions, are to increase on June 23, when the first Taiwan Railway Corp fare hikes since 1995 take effect, the Tourism Administration said in a statement on Friday.

Prices for the three Taiwan Pass plans that cover Taiwan Railway services would rise 18.5 to 31.5 percent, the statement said.

Taiwan Railway fares are to increase 26.8 percent on average, while the state-owned company’s own three and five-day TR-Pass would cost 28 to 33 percent more, it said.

The Taiwan Pass’ “EasyGo Version,” which includes a three-day TR-Pass, would cost NT$2,500, a NT$600, or 31.5 percent, price hike, it said.

For children under 12, the EasyGo option is to cost NT$1,500, it added.

In addition to the TR-Pass, the option offers a users a choice of one of a voucher for a car rental or Uber; an Airport MRT round-trip ticket; a 48-hour pass for MRT and light rail services in the greater Taipei area, Kaohsiung or Taichung; round-trip bus services to destinations such as Sun Moon Lake; or tickets on the Alishan Forest Railway.

The “Attractions Version” is to cost NT$3,000 — a NT$600, or 25 percent, increase — with the price the same for all ages, the statement said.

It has a three-day TR-Pass; one of the four “City Transport” options for the Taoyuan Airport MRT, or buses, MRTs and light rail services in greater Taipei, Taichung or Kaohsiung; and tickets on one of seven round-trip trips to popular destinations, including Kenting; and a ticket to one of 14 attractions, including the National Palace Museum and Taipei Zoo, it said.

New prices for the “Classic Version” are to rise to NT$3,200 for adults — up NT$500, or 18.5 percent — and NT$1,900 for children under 12, up 5.6 percent, the Tourism Administration said.

The Classic plan is a Taiwan Railway five-day pass; one of four Taiwan Metro options; and one of six “Popular Attraction” options, the agency said.

Taiwan Passes sold before June 23 are valid for one year from the date of purchase, it said, adding that all the versions offer flexible travel within a seven-day period.

There are two other Taiwan Pass plans, the “High-Speed Rail Attractions Version” and “High-Speed Rail Classic Version.”

They both come with a three-day pass for services operated by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, metro options, scenic area transportation and selected attraction options. They can only be used by holders of foreign passports.

Prices for those are to remain unchanged.

The Taiwan Pass program was launched on Jan. 1 last year as a travel package sold through contracted travel sites such as Klook and Lion Travel.

More information is available at https://twpass.tw/.

