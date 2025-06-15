為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to extend its visa waiver for the Philippines

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, fourth left, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairperson and Resident Representative Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, fourth right, and others in Taipei on Friday raise their glasses during a reception marking the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, fourth left, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairperson and Resident Representative Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, fourth right, and others in Taipei on Friday raise their glasses during a reception marking the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    2025/06/15 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan is to extend its visa-waiver program for Philippine passport holders for another year, starting on Aug. 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said on Friday.

    Lin made the announcement during a reception in Taipei marking the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office （MECO） in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    The decision reflected Taiwan’s commitment to deepening exchanges with the Philippines, the statement cited Lin as saying, adding that it was a key partner under the New Southbound Policy launched in 2016.

    Lin also expressed hope that the Philippine government would reciprocate by granting visa-free treatment to Taiwanese.

    Taiwan began offering 14-day visa waivers on a trial basis for travelers from Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines in August last year, as part of broader efforts to expand exchanges and attract more tourists.

    The Philippines became Taiwan’s largest source of tourists from Southeast Asia last year and ranked fifth globally, Lin said.

    Lin underscored the importance of Taiwan and the Philippines working together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

    MECO Chairperson and Resident Representative Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil echoed the sentiment, saying that Taiwan and the Philippines are important partners in economic and regional security affairs, the ministry said.

