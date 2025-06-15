為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Jeremy Lin named TPBL’s inaugural Most Valued Player

    The New Taipei Kings’ Jeremy Lin holds the ball at a TPBL match against the Taipei Taishin Mars on May 30. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    The New Taipei Kings’ Jeremy Lin holds the ball at a TPBL match against the Taipei Taishin Mars on May 30. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    2025/06/15 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Jeremy Lin has etched his name into the history books of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL） by being named the nascent league’s Most Valued Player （MVP） in its inaugural season, the league announced yesterday.

    Lin secured the honor with a weighted score exceeding 50 percent, including 113 points from 18 reporters and five of the league’s commentators and anchors, as well as 18,282 votes from fans, the league said in a statement.

    The league did not specify in the statement who finished second and third in the MVP vote.

    This marks Lin’s first regular-season MVP award since he began playing in Taiwan in early 2023.

    Lin, who averaged 33 minutes per game, recorded 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, led the New Taipei Kings to the top of the seven-team league with a 26-10 record — five games ahead of the second-placed Formosa Dreamers.

    He also led non-imports in field goal percentage （43.4 percent） and player efficiency rating （19.5）, earning Player of the Month honors four times this season.

    The Kings are to host the Kaohsiung Aquas at 7pm tomorrow at Sinjhuang Gymnasium for Game 1 of the TPBL Finals.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播