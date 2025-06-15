《TAIPEI TIMES》 Jeremy Lin named TPBL’s inaugural Most Valued Player

The New Taipei Kings’ Jeremy Lin holds the ball at a TPBL match against the Taipei Taishin Mars on May 30. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

2025/06/15 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Jeremy Lin has etched his name into the history books of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL） by being named the nascent league’s Most Valued Player （MVP） in its inaugural season, the league announced yesterday.

Lin secured the honor with a weighted score exceeding 50 percent, including 113 points from 18 reporters and five of the league’s commentators and anchors, as well as 18,282 votes from fans, the league said in a statement.

The league did not specify in the statement who finished second and third in the MVP vote.

This marks Lin’s first regular-season MVP award since he began playing in Taiwan in early 2023.

Lin, who averaged 33 minutes per game, recorded 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, led the New Taipei Kings to the top of the seven-team league with a 26-10 record — five games ahead of the second-placed Formosa Dreamers.

He also led non-imports in field goal percentage （43.4 percent） and player efficiency rating （19.5）, earning Player of the Month honors four times this season.

The Kings are to host the Kaohsiung Aquas at 7pm tomorrow at Sinjhuang Gymnasium for Game 1 of the TPBL Finals.

