《TAIPEI TIMES》War games aim to deter China: official

The National Police Agency’s Special Operations Group performs a drill at its counterterrorism training center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District yesterday. Photo: Huang Cheng-chia, Taipei Times

2025/06/14 03:00

ELITE UNIT:President William Lai yesterday praised the National Police Agency’s Special Operations Group after watching it go through assault training and hostage rescue drills

By Huang Cheng-chia and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

The US Navy regularly conducts global war games to develop deterrence strategies against a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, aimed at making the nation “a very difficult target to take,” US Acting Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby said on Wednesday.

Testifying before the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Kilby said the navy has studied the issue extensively, including routine simulations at the Naval War College.

The navy is focused on five key areas: long-range strike capabilities; countering China’s command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting; terminal ship defense; contested logistics; and nontraditional maritime denial tactics, Kilby said.

The navy is investing in and experimenting with new technologies in these areas, Kilby said, adding that he recently met with Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler in San Diego to accelerate deployment.

Asked whether a US$13 billion aircraft carrier or uncrewed systems would be more useful for Taiwan’s defense, Kilby said he would prefer deploying drones in Taiwan.

“It’s a hard question to answer without qualifying questions, but if I could put those drones on Taiwan, I’d put them on Taiwan,” he said.

Also at the hearing, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth faced pressure from US Representative Don Bacon, who called for faster arms deliveries to Taiwan, citing the urgent need for sea mines and other defense systems.

The Pentagon is no longer just reviewing the matter, but taking active steps, Hegseth said.

He acknowledged that while previous administrations have pledged to shift focus to the Indo-Pacific region, “the department had not put in place” those changes.

In related news, President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday visited a National Police Agency counterterrorism training center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District （新屋）.

Lai praised the agency’s Special Operations Group after watching a team of students go through drills and inspecting their weapons and equipment.

A new 75m indoor shooting range would be added to the center and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the agency said.

Nearly 60 members of the Special Operations Group conducted two assault training drills, including breaching a door with a BearCat G2 armored vehicle and a hostage rescue drill that included a simulated helicopter rappel.

The hostage rescue drill also involved the use of stun grenades to neutralize “kidnappers.”

The Special Operations Group is an elite, important unit, Lai said.

In addition to counterterrorism operations, the unit carries out high-risk operations in major criminal cases and specialized missions such as countersabotage and anti-hijackings, he said.

No one hopes for such incidents to occur, but the more proactive training is, the more people would feel secure and the more capable the nation could be in responding to challenges, Lai said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

President William Lai, center, inspects equipment used by the National Police Agency’s Special Operations Group at its counterterrorism training center in Taoyuan’s Sinwu District yesterday. Photo: Huang Cheng-chia, Taipei Times

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法