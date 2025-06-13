《TAIPEI TIMES》 TSMC and UTokyo launch joint chip laboratory in Japan

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is pictured at the Sheraton Hsinchu Hotel, where the company held its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday last week. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

2025/06/13 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） and the University of Tokyo （UTokyo） yesterday announced the launch of the TSMC-UTokyo Lab to promote advanced semiconductor research, education and talent development.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The lab is TSMC’s first laboratory collaboration with a university outside Taiwan, the company said in a statement.

The lab would leverage “the extensive knowledge, experience, and creativity” of both institutions, the company said.

It is located in the Asano Section of UTokyo’s Hongo, Tokyo, campus and would be managed by UTokyo faculty, guided by directors from UTokyo and TSMC, the company said.

TSMC began working with UTokyo in 2019, resulting in 21 research projects, it said.

Their partnership has since expanded to include “semiconductor education and next-generation talent incubation,” it said.

In 2023, UTokyo introduced the firm’s N16 （fin field-effect transistor） academic design foster package provided by TSMC into its engineering courses, becoming the first Japanese university to adopt the program, the company said.

Regarding the new lab, TSMC said it would serve as a central hub for research in materials, devices, processes, metrology, packaging and circuit design.

The results of this research would be used in TSMC’s research and development, and manufacturing, and shared at regular technology symposiums held at UTokyo, the company said.

The symposiums, first held in 2019, aim to provide a platform for UTokyo faculty, students and TSMC researchers to exchange ideas, the company said.

The lab would also support TSMC-sponsored research proposals and internship opportunities, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法