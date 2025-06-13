《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese sharpshooting duo win trap gold

Taiwanese sharpshooters Liu Wan-yu, left, and Yang Kun-pi pose for a photograph after winning gold in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Shotgun Cup in Linfen, China, on Wednesday. Photo: courtesy of Yang Kun-pi via CNA

2025/06/13 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese shooters Yang Kun-pi and Liu Wan-yu on Wednesday won the gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Shotgun Cup in Linfen, China.

Yang and Liu outshot Iran’s mixed team of Beyranvand Mohammad and Parvaresh Nia Marziyah.

Over three matches during the main competitions of the mixed team event, Yang missed only one clay pigeon to record scores of 24, 25 and 25, while Liu shot 24, 23, 24.

This Taiwanese pair’s combined score of 145 qualified them for the final against their Iranian opponents.

In the final shoot-out, Yang and Liu beat the Iranians 46-37 for a final score of 191.

The win was the duo’s second gold medal in a trap mixed team event since teaming up at the ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun tournament in Buenos Aires on April 10.

Yang and Liu also took home individual medals in the men’s and women’s trap events in China.

While Yang picked up a silver medal in a tough match against Japan’s Michihide Tamura, Liu bagged bronze behind China’s Wu Cuicui and Lu Yanyan, who won gold and silver respectively.

Yang said he was happy to have won a gold medal for Taiwan.

“It also kind of made up for the disappointment of only winning a silver at the individual event,” he said. “I will continue to train hard for the Asian Games and the Olympics.”

On top of his silver medal and gold medal mixed team win with Liu, Yang also equaled the record Asian Shooting Confederation during the qualification phase of the competition alongside Qatari Mohammed al-Rumaihi with a score of 124.

The Asian Shotgun Cup, which began on June 1, ended yesterday.

