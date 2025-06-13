為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 President invites opposition leaders to security meeting

    Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang, left, shakes hands with Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu at an event in Taipei on April 22. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

    2025/06/13 03:00

    By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） has invited the leaders of the two main opposition parties to a meeting on national security matters at 9am on Wednesday next week, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

    Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Men-an （潘孟安） contacted Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Secretary-General Justin Huang （黃健庭） to invite KMT Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫） and contacted Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Secretary-General Chou Yu-hsiu （周榆修） to invite TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） to the discussion, office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said.

    The president hopes to receive positive responses so the briefing can help opposition leaders fully understand the national security situation and strive for a consensus on joint efforts, Kuo said.

    “We hope that regardless of party affiliation, we can prioritize national interests and safeguard national security as a prerequisite to facing the nation’s challenges together,” she said.

    On May 20, Lai delivered a speech marking the first anniversary of his presidency, saying that he would invite the chairs of the opposition parties to a national security briefing.

    The KMT yesterday confirmed that it had received the call.

    Chu has made clear that the KMT has always been willing to work in good faith with the government to solve national issues, the party said.

    Justin Huang is on a business trip to Taitung and would report the details of the call with Pan to Chu once he returns, it said.

    Lai and his party should be tolerant and willing to work with opposition parties, it added.

    The TPP also confirmed that Pan called Chou to invite Huang Kuo-chang to the meeting.

    The party said it was grateful for the invitation, but would first review the meeting agenda and the Legislative Yuan schedule before confirming its attendance.

    The TPP has always advocated for national interests to take priority over party interests, it said, adding that it hoped both sides could have an honest, open-minded exchange on the domestic and international challenges Taiwan faces.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

