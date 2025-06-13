《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai meets with delegation from France

President William Lai, right, shakes hands with French lawmaker Marie-Noelle Battistel at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

‘NEW MOMENTUM’: French lawmaker Marie-Noelle Battistel reaffirmed her support for Taiwan, adding that she remained committed to strengthening bilateral ties

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday met with a visiting French parliamentary delegation in Taipei, with both sides expressing their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office Building, Lai thanked the delegation led by French lawmaker Marie-Noelle Battistel for her support at the French National Assembly for freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Amid geopolitical and economic challenges, Taiwan would continue working closely with France and other like-minded countries to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and contribute to global prosperity, he said.

He added that he looked forward to seeing “new momentum to bilateral relations” as both sides continue to deepen their partnership in the fields of trade, energy and cybersecurity.

At the Choose France Summit in Paris last month, Taiwanese and French companies announced that they would cooperate in the fields of semiconductors and satellites, Lai said, adding that many Taiwanese manufacturers are also participating in the Viva Technology conference in France, which began on Wednesday and ends tomorrow.

Lai also thanked France for being among the first countries to establish legislation defending freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait.

France stands as a pioneer in championing democracy and freedom — values that Taiwan also cherishes and defends, Lai said.

Battistel reaffirmed her support for Taiwan, adding that she remained committed to “strengthening the ties between our two democratic countries in a complex geopolitical context.”

Battistel, who is chairwoman of the French National Assembly’s Taiwan Friendship Group, also emphasized shared concerns, such as foreign interference and disinformation, which she said could undermine the security of all nations.

Battistel praised Taiwan’s programs to foster young people and said that the 30 or so Taiwanese students visiting France as part of the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative attended Viva Technology and the aviation center in Toulouse, as well as visiting UN ocean agencies.

She said she remains committed to supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO to give the nation the opportunity to share its experience in the field of public health.

It is Battistel’s fourth visit to Taiwan and her first as chairwoman of the Taiwan Friendship Group.

Her delegation has held productive talks with ministers and officials since arriving on Sunday for a six-day visit, gaining insights into key cooperation areas, including energy, semiconductors, and youth and cultural exchanges, she said.

Four other members of the National Assembly attended the meeting: Committee on Foreign Affairs Deputy Chairwoman Laetitia Saint-Paul, Eric Martineau, Marie-Jose Allemand and Claudia Rouaux.

