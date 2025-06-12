為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Alzheimer’s drugs expected to become available soon

    A woman holds her head in an undated photograph. Photo: Shutterstock

    A woman holds her head in an undated photograph. Photo: Shutterstock

    2025/06/12 03:00

    By Chiu Chih-jou and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Two new drugs targeting early-stage Alzheimer’s disease are expected to be put into clinical use as soon as Thursday next week, following an approval from the Ministry of Health and Welfare last year.

    The new drugs, Leqembi, developed by US and Japanese researchers, and Kisunla, developed by Eli Lilly, target amyloid plaque in people’s brains, which can delay the disease’s progression.

    Research has demonstrated that an injection of Leqembi every two weeks can slow Alzheimer’s progression by 26 percent, while a monthly injection of Kisunla can delay it by up to 35 percent.

    Both drugs must be administered in a hospital, meaning people cannot self-inject.

    The drugs are not suitable for everyone with dementia, said Chen Jui-hsing （甄瑞興）, the head of the Dementia Center within Far Eastern Memorial Hospital’s Department of Neurology.

    Of the roughly 350,000 people with dementia in Taiwan, Alzheimer’s accounts for 60 to 70 percent or about 200,000 people, Chen said.

    The new drugs can only target the amyloid buildup of early Alzheimer’s, and once the disease enters later stages, the drugs are no longer effective, he said.

    Furthermore, people who have had a stroke or brain hemorrhage should not take the drugs, as they increase the likelihood of such conditions, he said.

    Although clinical data show that about 3 percent of people experienced hemorrhaging and 0.7 percent saw slowed neurological reactions, the drugs need further evaluation for long-term effects, he said.

    After screening out genetic factors, people’s conditions or the progress of the disease, there could only be about 100,000 people who meet the requirements, he said.

    Another concern is the cost, as much as NT$1 million （US$33,422） a year for treatment, excluding the expense incurred by other examinations, Chen said.

    There are other treatments that are in the research-and-development phase, which could, in theory, allow people to delay cognitive decline for longer, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播