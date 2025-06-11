《TAIPEI TIMES》AmCham urges US to scrap tariffs

American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan chairman Dan Silver speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chia-ning, Taipei Times

2025/06/11 03:00

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan （AmCham Taiwan） yesterday called on the US government to remove new and proposed tariffs on Taiwanese goods, arguing that the measures unfairly penalize a trusted democratic partner.

“Maintaining tariffs on semiconductors, advanced machinery, and electronics raises costs for American businesses and consumers, while sending a conflicting signal about the strength of US-Taiwan ties,” the chamber said upon launching its annual white paper in Taipei.

The most influential international business organization in Taiwan, with about 1,200 members from more than 580 companies, urged Washington to align tariff policy with the strategic goal of reinforcing industrial competitiveness and trusted economic partnerships.

US President Donald Trump’s administration on April 2 slapped a 32 percent tariff on Taiwanese goods and announced a 90-day delay one week later, but has kept in place a 10 percent universal tariff.

AmCham Taiwan highlighted the expanding contributions Taiwan has made to US economic and strategic interests.

The paper also pointed out that Taiwan is one of the most reliable and high-performing partners of the US, and plays an indispensable role in upholding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The chamber urged the US government to maintain strong bipartisan support for Taiwan’s defense, ensure timely delivery of arms packages and enable greater integration of Taiwanese companies into US defense supply chains.

The body further encouraged the resumption of high-level Cabinet visits to Taiwan to advance meaningful cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and healthcare.

With the prospect of a long-awaited US-Taiwan double taxation agreement closer than ever, the chamber underscored the urgency of resolving the long-standing issue.

“The absence of such an agreement continues to constrain Taiwanese investment in US manufacturing, especially among companies in the semiconductor supply chain seeking to expand their American operations,” the paper said.

AmCham Taiwan also urged Washington to support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations where full statehood is not a requirement, including the World Health Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol.

Exclusion from these bodies undermines global coordination, and imposes unnecessary risks on the health and safety of Taiwan’s 23 million people, it said.

AmCham said its members remain optimistic about investing in Taiwan, with strong interest in deepening US-Taiwan ties.

The paper said that major bilateral issues it raised in the past have been addressed, and the relationship is now focused on fine-tuning, particularly in regulatory areas and energy planning.

Access to sufficient, reliable and clean energy remains a critical prerequisite for expanding investment in Taiwan amid persistent challenges facing investors in energy, healthcare and digital infrastructure, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

