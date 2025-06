《TAIPEI TIMES》Academia Sinica unveils quantum chip platform

Academia Sinica’s newly established quantum chip fabrication platform is pictured at its South Campus in Tainan yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/11 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Academia Sinica yesterday inaugurated the nation’s first quantum chip fabrication and quantum computing test platforms, while also unveiling its research and development (R&D) achievements in quantum computer chip fabrication at its South Campus in Tainan.

The achievements include the production of high-quality superconducting quantum bits (qubits) using 8-inch wafer equipment, the academy said.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Academia Sinica president James Liao (廖俊智) said that quantum science is rapidly developing globally and requires simultaneous investment in advanced fabrication R&D talent as well as cutting-edge hardware.

One major bottleneck in quantum computing is in process stability and optimization, and the lack of quantifiable, high-quality fabrication processes, Liao said.

Academia Sinica has validated at least three fabrication methods, he said, without elaborating on the them.

The two quantum infrastructure facilities established by Academia Sinica would be open to collaborative use by academic and research institutions nationwide, Liao said.

By integrating resources and sharing platforms, the goal is to promote quantum technology development and attract more talented people to engage in critical quantum research, he added.

Chen Chii-dong (陳啟東), executive officer of the Thematic Center for Quantum Computer at Academia Sinica, said the newly established 8-inch wafer fabrication and quantum computing platforms at the South Campus mark a major milestone in Taiwan’s quantum chip R&D efforts.

The Quantum Chip Fabrication Platform is Taiwan’s first 8-inch process platform facility built specifically for superconducting quantum chip manufacturing, materials provided by Academia Sinica said.

It features complete fabrication capabilities and real-time testing equipment, supporting different types of superconducting qubit processes and R&D for high-quality superconducting quantum chips and parametric amplifiers, they said.

The Quantum Computing Test Platform includes several complete low-temperature measurement systems equipped with high-speed, high-precision instruments and automated controls, they said, adding that the platform enables rapid optimization of quantum logic gate operations, while reducing personnel training costs.

