    《TAIPEI TIMES》TWICE coming in November

    Photo: screen grab from TWICE’s X account

    Photo: screen grab from TWICE’s X account

    2025/06/10 03:00

    Staff Writer, with CNA

    South Korean pop group TWICE is to perform in Kaohsiung on Nov. 22 as part of their 11-city THIS IS FOR world tour, the group announced on Sunday.

    It would be TWICE’s first performance in Taiwan after debuting 10 years ago, with local fans especially excited to see the group’s Taiwanese member, Chou Tzuyu （周子瑜）. Chou is from Tainan, and became the first Taiwan-born and raised member of a South Korean girl group.

    The announcement drew excited comments such as: “Finally! We’ve been waiting for TWICE,” and “Tzuyu finally comes back for a concert in Kaohsiung!”

    Along with Blackpink’s concert on Oct. 18 and 19, Kaohsiung is to host two big-name girl group performances this year. The upcoming performances would also make Blackpink the first girl group to perform twice at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. It would be the group’s third visit to Taiwan to stage a concert.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

