為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》MAC says 3,100 spouses renounce China residency

    A podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    A podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    2025/06/10 03:00

    COMPLIANCE:The SEF has helped more than 3,900 Chinese verify documents, indicating that most of those affected are willing to cooperate, the MAC said

    By Chen Yu-fu and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    More than 3,100 spouses from China have submitted proof of renunciation of their Chinese household registration, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said yesterday.

    The National Immigration Agency has since April issued notices to spouses to submit proof that they had renounced their Chinese household registration on or before June 30 or their Taiwanese household registration would be revoked.

    People having difficulties obtaining such a document can request an extension of the deadline or submit a written affidavit in lieu of it.

    The council said it would hold a briefing at 2:30pm on Friday at the immigration agency’s Taichung office in cooperation with the Straits Exchange Foundation （SEF） and the Cross-Strait Marriages Coordination and Promotion Association.

    The council is to give a briefing on cross-strait regulations, while the other two organizations are to provide a practical guide to the process, including how to submit and verify documents, who to contact for help and provide consultation services on-site.

    In addition to the more than 3,100 people who have submitted proof that they have renounced their Chinese household registration, 2,000 people have applied for postponements or submitted an affidavit, the MAC said.

    The SEF has helped more than 3,900 people verify documents, indicating that most of those affected by the policy are willing to cooperate, it added.

    Briefings are also to be held at the Executive Yuan Eastern Taiwan Joint Services Centers in Taitung and Hualien counties on June 23 and 24 respectively, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播