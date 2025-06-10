《TAIPEI TIMES》MAC says 3,100 spouses renounce China residency

A podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

2025/06/10 03:00

COMPLIANCE:The SEF has helped more than 3,900 Chinese verify documents, indicating that most of those affected are willing to cooperate, the MAC said

By Chen Yu-fu and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than 3,100 spouses from China have submitted proof of renunciation of their Chinese household registration, the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） said yesterday.

The National Immigration Agency has since April issued notices to spouses to submit proof that they had renounced their Chinese household registration on or before June 30 or their Taiwanese household registration would be revoked.

People having difficulties obtaining such a document can request an extension of the deadline or submit a written affidavit in lieu of it.

The council said it would hold a briefing at 2:30pm on Friday at the immigration agency’s Taichung office in cooperation with the Straits Exchange Foundation （SEF） and the Cross-Strait Marriages Coordination and Promotion Association.

The council is to give a briefing on cross-strait regulations, while the other two organizations are to provide a practical guide to the process, including how to submit and verify documents, who to contact for help and provide consultation services on-site.

In addition to the more than 3,100 people who have submitted proof that they have renounced their Chinese household registration, 2,000 people have applied for postponements or submitted an affidavit, the MAC said.

The SEF has helped more than 3,900 people verify documents, indicating that most of those affected by the policy are willing to cooperate, it added.

Briefings are also to be held at the Executive Yuan Eastern Taiwan Joint Services Centers in Taitung and Hualien counties on June 23 and 24 respectively, it said.

