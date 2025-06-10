為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Uber Technologies unveils plan to acquire Crown Taxi

    Uber Taiwan general manager Margarita Peker, left, shakes hands with Crown Taxi chairman Wu Chun-te in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Uber Taiwan via CNA

    Uber Taiwan general manager Margarita Peker, left, shakes hands with Crown Taxi chairman Wu Chun-te in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Uber Taiwan via CNA

    2025/06/10 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Uber Technologies Inc yesterday announced that it would acquire local taxi company Crown Taxi （皇冠大車隊） to provide local customers with diverse transportation options, and demonstrate its commitment to cultivating the Taiwanese market and deepening cooperation with the local taxi industry.

    The acquisition is subject to approval by the authorities, Uber Taiwan, the local arm of Uber Technologies, said in a statement.

    Financial terms were not disclosed.

    If the deal is approved, it is expected to provide Crown Taxi drivers a smoother work experience and give more passengers, particularly those in areas with more limited transportation options, access to Uber’s services, the statement said.

    Uber Taiwan general manager Margarita Peker said that Taiwan is one of the most mature and competitive digital ride-hailing markets in the world.

    The acquisition underscores Uber’s commitment to continued investment in Taiwan, Peker was quoted as saying.

    Uber has been cooperating with the Taiwanese taxi industry for more than a decade, and the company looks forward to working more closely with the government and helping Crown Taxi’s drivers transition smoothly onto the Uber platform, she said.

    Crown Taxi was established in 2011 and has been working with Uber since 2017, dispatching drivers via the Uber platform.

    Crown Taxi chairman Wu Chun-te （吳俊德） said the acquisition is expected to bring new development opportunities for the company and its drivers.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播