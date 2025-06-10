《TAIPEI TIMES》Uber Technologies unveils plan to acquire Crown Taxi

Uber Taiwan general manager Margarita Peker, left, shakes hands with Crown Taxi chairman Wu Chun-te in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Uber Taiwan via CNA

2025/06/10 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Uber Technologies Inc yesterday announced that it would acquire local taxi company Crown Taxi （皇冠大車隊） to provide local customers with diverse transportation options, and demonstrate its commitment to cultivating the Taiwanese market and deepening cooperation with the local taxi industry.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The acquisition is subject to approval by the authorities, Uber Taiwan, the local arm of Uber Technologies, said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

If the deal is approved, it is expected to provide Crown Taxi drivers a smoother work experience and give more passengers, particularly those in areas with more limited transportation options, access to Uber’s services, the statement said.

Uber Taiwan general manager Margarita Peker said that Taiwan is one of the most mature and competitive digital ride-hailing markets in the world.

The acquisition underscores Uber’s commitment to continued investment in Taiwan, Peker was quoted as saying.

Uber has been cooperating with the Taiwanese taxi industry for more than a decade, and the company looks forward to working more closely with the government and helping Crown Taxi’s drivers transition smoothly onto the Uber platform, she said.

Crown Taxi was established in 2011 and has been working with Uber since 2017, dispatching drivers via the Uber platform.

Crown Taxi chairman Wu Chun-te （吳俊德） said the acquisition is expected to bring new development opportunities for the company and its drivers.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法