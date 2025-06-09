為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tang Chia-hung wins horizontal bar final at Asian Championships

    Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung ,center, wins a gold medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2025 Asian Championships on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Gymnastics Association

    2025/06/09 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung （唐嘉鴻） won a gold medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2025 Asian Championships in Jecheon, South Korea, on Sunday, his first-ever Asian Championships gold medal.

    Tang scored a 15.233 in the final, with a 6.500 score for degree of difficulty and an 8.733 for execution, giving him the edge over 19-year-old runner-up Tomoharu Tsunogai of Japan, who scored a 15.000.

    According to the Asian Gymnastics Championships website, Tang performed the routine with the highest degree of difficulty among the eight finalists.

    Tang had qualified for the finals with a score of 15.000 that included a degree of difficulty of 6.100, but he decided to go for a more difficult routine in pursuit of the gold medal.

    He executed the routine smoothly, though a small slip-up cost him a potential 0.1 bonus. Still, he was very pleased with his performance, pumping his fist in the air in celebration afterwards.

    Prior to the event in South Korea, Tang had competed in two World Cup gymnastics events so far this year, earning a silver medal on the horizontal bar at the Doha leg in April.

    He also previously won a silver medal for Taiwan in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2019 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar.

    Speaking to CNA on Sunday, Tang said winning another medal at the Asian Championships after winning silver in 2019 was both a form of recognition and a personal milestone.

    Winning the gold at the start of this new Olympic qualification cycle showed that his training is on the right track, Tang also said.

    "I plan to train in Japan in July and make some adjustments. My next competition will likely be in September. The biggest goal this year remains the World Championships at the end of the year."

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

