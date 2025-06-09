《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei MRT to accept mobile payments in fall

New ticketing gates are pictured at Taipei Main Station on Saturday. Photo: Lin Cheng-hung, Taipei Times

2025/06/09 03:00

By Lin Cheng-hong / Staff reporter

The Taipei MRT is to begin accepting mobile payment services in the fall, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said on Saturday.

When the company finishes the installation of new payment units at ticketing gates in October, MRT passengers can use credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, the operator said.

In addition, the MRT would also provide QR payment codes — which would be compatible with Line Pay, Jkopay, iPass Money, PXPay Plus, EasyWallet, iCash Pay, Taiwan Pay and Taishin Pay — to access the railway system.

Currently, passengers can access the Taipei MRT by buying a single-journey token or using EasyCard, iPass or iCash cards.

Eventually, iPhone users would be able to use Apple Pay’s Express Mode function, which uses the device’s enhanced contactless polling feature, to pass through ticketing gates without unlocking their device, the company said, adding that the function is not available on mobile phones using the Android operating system.

Android phone users can use the “Tap to Ride” feature in EasyCard’s EasyWallet app, the company said.

Apple Inc last month said that it would launch a new near-field communication function in Taiwan.

EasyCard Corp said that it is evaluating the feasibility of working with Apple to provide the EasyWallet app on the Apple App Store.

As the credit tap area and QR code scan area are at waist level, passengers would need to bend down to tap their credit cards or access QR codes when passing through ticketing gates, Taipei City Councilor Ho Meng-hua （何孟樺） said.

In addition to upgrading the card-reading system, the MRT operator should conduct stress tests on multiple payment systems to accurately gauge the average time needed to pass through ticketing gates, Ho said.

“I would suggest the company change the location of the credit card tap and code scan areas. Otherwise, the company’s intention of allowing people to pay MRT fare with more methods would become a nightmare,” she said.

The Taipei Rapid Transit said that the new ticketing gates are designed to avoid interference from different payment systems.

It originally planned to complete the installation of 2,361 multi-payment units on 1,396 gates in all 117 Taipei MRT stations by March, but only 1,500 units have been installed so far, the company said.

The contractor has proposed plans to speed up the installation, which should be finished in October, it said.

