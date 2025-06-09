為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 One dead and two injured in Tainan crash

    Pieces of a damaged scooter are pictured on the road following a traffic accident in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public via CNA

    Pieces of a damaged scooter are pictured on the road following a traffic accident in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public via CNA

    2025/06/09 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    A septuagenarian cyclist was killed and two scooter riders were injured after they were struck by a car driven by a 76-year-od woman yesterday afternoon near National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, local authorities said.

    The Tainan City Fire Department said it received a report at 1:46pm about an incident at the intersection of Shengli Road and University Road in Tainan’s East District.

    Upon arrival, rescue personnel found a man in his 70s, who was having an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and two scooter riders, a 28-year-old man and a 52-year old woman, with minor injuries. All three were transported to a hospital, and the man in his 70s was later declared dead.

    After a preliminary investigation, police and fire authorities found that the 76-year-old driver, a woman surnamed Liu （劉）, was driving westbound on University Road with a friend in the passenger seat when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons as she approached the intersection at Shengli Road, the police said.

    The car sped past other vehicles waiting at a red light and slammed into two scooters and a cyclist crossing the road, they said.

    It continued through the intersection, only coming to a stop after crashing into a row of parked scooters, police said, adding that the crash site stretched over several dozen meters.

    The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播