《TAIPEI TIMES》 One dead and two injured in Tainan crash

Pieces of a damaged scooter are pictured on the road following a traffic accident in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public via CNA

2025/06/09 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A septuagenarian cyclist was killed and two scooter riders were injured after they were struck by a car driven by a 76-year-od woman yesterday afternoon near National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, local authorities said.

The Tainan City Fire Department said it received a report at 1:46pm about an incident at the intersection of Shengli Road and University Road in Tainan’s East District.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found a man in his 70s, who was having an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and two scooter riders, a 28-year-old man and a 52-year old woman, with minor injuries. All three were transported to a hospital, and the man in his 70s was later declared dead.

After a preliminary investigation, police and fire authorities found that the 76-year-old driver, a woman surnamed Liu （劉）, was driving westbound on University Road with a friend in the passenger seat when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons as she approached the intersection at Shengli Road, the police said.

The car sped past other vehicles waiting at a red light and slammed into two scooters and a cyclist crossing the road, they said.

It continued through the intersection, only coming to a stop after crashing into a row of parked scooters, police said, adding that the crash site stretched over several dozen meters.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

