Members of the Coast Guard Administration’s elite Coast Guard Special Task Unit — responsible for high-risk operations such as counterterrorism, anti-smuggling and air-sea rescue — prepare to board a “hijacked” vessel during a maritime drill in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Yu Chen Cheng, AFP

2025/06/09 03:00

‘RAPID CHANGES’:The president praised the coast guard’s resilience in enforcing the law amid increasing ‘gray zone’ harassment from China

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, with Reuters and CNA

President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday urged lawmakers across party lines to support the Executive Yuan’s plan to allocate a special budget of NT$410 billion (US$13.7 billion) to upgrade Coast Guard Administration (CGA) facilities in light of rising “gray zone” harassment from China.

Lai called for support for the CGA funding after watching the 12th Hai An exercise at the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday morning, which was part of events held to observe National Oceans Day.

During the exercise, the coast guard and navy jointly demonstrated their skills in maritime interception and pursuit, airlift rescue operations and a joint sea and air parade.

The drill simulated the seizure of a ferry by “international terrorists,” the CGA said.

The coast guard worked with a rescue helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior and an army medevac helicopter to take control of the boat and rescue passengers.

A navy anti-submarine helicopter flew over the scene as the drill ended, along with the medevac and rescue helicopters, the first time they have flown together in such a scenario, the coast guard said.

The coast guard, which would be mobilized for military duties in the event of war with China, is also routinely sent out to shadow Chinese ships during Beijing’s war games around Taiwan.

“Aside from the rapid changes in geopolitics and frequent extreme weather events, Taiwan is also facing constant ‘gray zone’ harassment from China. Still, the coast guard continues to enforce the law on the front line, cracking down on smuggling and saving lives at sea. They are dedicated to guarding the safety and security of people’s lives and property,” Lai told the audience for the drills, which included American Institute in Taiwan Kaohsiung Branch Chief Neil Gibson.

Determination itself would not be enough when facing mounting challenges in guarding the nation’s territorial waters, Lai said, adding that continual investment in maritime safety is necessary.

“The Executive Yuan has compiled a special budget plan, in which NT$410 billion would be spent building maritime vessels, procuring uncrewed aviation vehicles, installing smart surveillance devices in waters around the nation, training coast guard personnel and upgrading their gear,” Lai said.

The coast guard urgently needs infrared thermal imaging systems to enable it to have a precise assessment of the maritime environment at night, while it also needs drones and smart surveillance devices to monitor situations at sea and in the air, Lai said.

“I would like to use the opportunity to call for lawmakers across party lines to support the coast guard, as well as the special budget plan, so the coast guard can have the most advanced technology and equipment to guard our nation and protect our people,” he said.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday said it supports the plan to bolster territorial defense, but added that funding for the CGA should be included in the special defense budget plan that is to be reviewed in the next legislative session.

The special budget should be used to tackle challenges brought by US tariffs, it said.

It should be used to help small and medium-sized business owners, assist workers and give money back to the public, it added.

Additional reporting by Lin Hsin-han

Special forces deploy from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from the National Airborne Service Corps onto a vessel during a maritime drill in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Yu Chen Cheng, AFP

President William Lai, front, left, attends the Coast Guard Administration’s annual drill in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

