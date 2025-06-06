為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Man with Chinese ID loses his citizenship

    Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

    2025/06/06 03:00

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    The Mainland Affairs Council yesterday said that it has revoked the citizenship of a man named Chang Li-chi （張立齊） for securing a residence permit issued by the Chinese government.

    Chang, who teaches at Huaqiao University in China, obtained the permit for his support of Beijing’s “Cross-Strait Integrated Development Policy.”

    The council in April provided an interpretation for Article 9 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, which bans Taiwanese from having household registration in China or holding a passport issued by the Chinese government.

    Considering the purpose of the legislation, it should apply to Taiwanese who have Chinese ID cards and residence permits, it said.

    “We have ascertained that Chang received the Chinese residence permit for Taiwanese last year, which is in contravention of Article 9-1 of the act. As such, his Taiwanese citizenship has been abolished. Should he wish to visit Taiwan in the future, he must file an application in accordance with the act and have his application approved,” council Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh （梁文傑） said.

    In other news, the government is monitoring a change in China’s cognitive warfare tactics against Taiwan, which involves attracting people to falsified information with headlines that seemingly recognize Taiwanese sovereignty, Liang said.

    In the past, the focus of Chinese cognitive warfare was to vilify the nation and undermine its sovereignty, he said.

    “We have noticed the changes in their online content, such as using headlines saying ‘Taiwan revokes Taiwanese singer and actress Ouyang Nana’s （歐陽娜娜） citizenship’ and ‘Trump supports Taiwan’s bid to enter the UN,’” Liang said.

    “However, the content is all falsified. Unlike its warrior-style rhetoric in the past, they now use seemingly ‘friendly’ content to attract people’s attention and lead them to view false information. This is an enhanced version of cognitive warfare,” he said, adding that national security agencies are investigating the source of the content.

    Ouyang and several other Taiwanese entertainers working in China are under investigation for alleged collusion with China and for having Chinese IDs.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

