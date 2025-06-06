為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Changes related to workplace bullying pass first reading

    Examination Yuan Secretary-General Jason Liu, center, attends a meeting of the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statues Committee yesterday in Taipei. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    2025/06/06 03:00

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    A legislative committee yesterday passed the first reading of amendments to further clarify the definition of workplace bullying and administrative penalties for perpetrators in government workplaces, setting a maximum fine of NT$1 million （US$33,420） for bosses found guilty of bullying.

    Workplace bullying is defined by the amendment to the Civil Service Protection Act （公務人員保障法） as agency officials or personnel who abuse their power and foster an antagonistic, threatening or unfriendly work environment that affects the physical and mental health of public servants.

    The period for reporting bullying that does not involve abuse of power is three years, while the reporting period for bullying with abuse is five years, the draft says.

    Any action that contravenes or goes against safety and sanitation regulations, or enacts unfair or inappropriate treatment against those filing cases against workplace bullying can be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$750,000 per offense, the draft states.

    Severe incidents resulting from organizations failing to meet the required safety and sanitary measures would result in a maximum sentence of three years in prison or a prison sentence and a maximum fine of NT$1 million for the head of the organization, the draft says.

    Severe incidents are those that result in the injury or death of at least three people, the draft states.

    Should the oversight result in death, the head of the organization could be handed a maximum of seven years in prison, or a prison sentence and a NT$2 million fine, it says.

    The Civil Service Protection and Training Commission should hire an additional five to seven experts to chair a safety and sanitation incident review panel, the draft states, adding that the commission would be tasked with notifying organization heads about safety and sanitary contraventions, and ordering them to investigate, rectify and institute changes.

    The changes would not require further consultation by the legislative caucuses of all parties and would be implemented after six months.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

