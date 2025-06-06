《TAIPEI TIMES》 New civil servant vetting process is to start today

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan

2025/06/06 03:00

WIDER VIEW: The scope of background checks would be expanded to include contacts with domestic groups that are suspected of being controlled by foreign forces

By Lery Hiciano / By Lery Hiciano

請繼續往下閱讀...

New amendments for vetting civil servants are to take effect today, starting with the top members of the Executive Yuan, following a rise in incidents of suspected spying.

The premier and vice premier, as well as the secretary-general and two deputy secretaries-general, are to be the first to undergo the new vetting procedure mandated by amendments to the Regulations on Special Vetting of Public Officials Involved in National Security or Major National Interests （涉及國家安全或重大利益公務人員特殊查核辦法）.

The Examination Yuan approved the amendments in coordination with the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration in response to a rise in cases of government employees spying for China.

Former Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） staffer Huang Chu-jung （黃取榮）, former Presidential Office consultant Wu Shang-yu （吳尚雨）, former DPP staffer Chiu Shih-yuan （邱世元） and former foreign ministry assistant Ho Jen-chieh （何仁傑） are being detained on suspicion of spying for the Chinese Communist Party while working for the government. The Presidential Office has vowed severe punishments for those found guilty of espionage.

The new vetting process includes more in-depth and more frequent background checks on civil servants, as well as those who they live with, such as their spouses and parents.

The amendments were announced on Wednesday and the new procedures start today, said Lee Hua-shu （李花書）, a division director in the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

Inspections would be carried out periodically for officials who serve in their roles for extended periods, with special attention given in situations in which five major national security laws are contravened, Lee said.

The staff of officials who are not covered by the new rules would be asked to sign an agreement to submit to vetting, Lee said.

The Executive Yuan’s top five officials and their staff are to be vetted first, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） told a news conference yesterday.

The procedure and schedule are still being processed by the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, Lee Hua-shu said.

The scope of the background checks has expanded beyond the traditional focus on foreign intelligence agencies or representatives from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, after recent cases have indicated that some domestic organizations are controlled or directed by outside forces, she said.

Checks would include people who have unauthorized contact with such political organizations, as well as those being enticed or threatened, she added.

The amendments authorize the bureau to collect financial information, such as bank account records, tax forms and remittances, with the written consent of the employee.

If the person does not consent, they would be appointed to a different position, the new rules say.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法