為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Museum in LA honors Tiananmen Square legacy

    June 4th Memorial Museum director Wang Dan speaks at its opening in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: CNA

    June 4th Memorial Museum director Wang Dan speaks at its opening in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/04 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    A museum commemorating China’s violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 1989 opened on Monday in Los Angeles, museum director Wang Dan （王丹） said.

    “Commemorating June 4th is not just about mourning and denunciation, it’s also a continuation,” Wang said. “The spirit of ’89 is about holding on to hope for social change.”

    The June 4th Memorial Museum, which marks the day Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops opened fire on unarmed protesters in central Beijing, was originally based in New York, but relocated to Los Angeles due to rising rents, Wang said.

    He added that the move would help bring this part of Chinese history to local communities from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

    Wang, a student leader during the 1989 movement, was imprisoned by Chinese authorities before moving abroad and earning a doctorate from Harvard University.

    In an interview with the Central News Agency, Wang said the greatest challenge in China today is the younger generation’s “disappointment and despair” about their country.

    He said he hopes the spirit of the 1989 movement can rekindle a sense of hope and possibility for change.

    Located in El Monte, a city of about 100,000 in eastern Los Angeles County, the June 4th Memorial Museum displays photographs and artifacts from the 1989 pro-democracy movement.

    One exhibit features a letter sent to Wang by Liu Xiaobo （劉曉波）, a Chinese academic who received the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize for his human rights advocacy, while Wang was imprisoned at age 21.

    Wang said the museum aims to be more than a static display, but serve as a “vibrant cultural space,” hosting concerts, film screenings and community events to promote cultural and intellectual exchanges.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播