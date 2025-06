President William Lai, left, and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, second left, walk past an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/06/04 03:00

LIKE-MINDED NATIONS: The two leaders pledged to broaden cooperation to include sports, education and aviation, to facilitate prosperity and development

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday welcomed Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine to Taiwan with full military honors, and expressed the hope that both sides would deepen their cooperation for coprosperity.

Heine was greeted with a 21-gun salute and the two countries’ national anthems were played at the plaza in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. The two heads of state reviewed the military honor guard in a sudden downpour, and both returned to a tent to deliver their respective remarks.

Welcoming the delegation to Taiwan, Lai said he was received with great warmth and courtesy during his state visit to the Marshall Islands in December last year. He thanked Heine, as well as the Marshallese government and people for demonstrating such high regard for the two nations’ diplomatic ties.

“Taiwan and the Marshall Islands share Austronesian traditions and culture, and we are like-minded friends as well,” Lai said. “Throughout 27 years of diplomatic relations, we have always engaged in the spirit of reciprocal trust and mutual assistance.

Bilateral cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, fisheries, education and training, and climate change has yielded fruitful results, he said.

“Taiwan will continue to deepen its collaboration with the Marshall Islands across all domains, so as to jointly facilitate prosperity and development,” he said.

Heine also conveyed her appreciation to Lai for the hospitality and very warm welcome in Taiwan.

She said it was her seventh official state visit to Taiwan, which is a testament to her strong commitment to further deepening ties between the two nations.

“For over a quarter of a century, Taiwan has been a strong ally and friend to the Marshall Islands. Our partnership has thrived across many sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development,” she said.

Taiwan’s generous support and collaboration have helped the Marshall Islands significantly improve its people’s lives, empowering communities and fostering sustainable growth, she said.

Despite the Marshall Islands’ small size and limited voice on the global stage, it deeply values the friendship with Taiwan, Heine said.

“I wish to reaffirm my government’s commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations system,” she said.

“Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” she said. “In light of current restraints in global affairs, it is now more urgent than ever that the international community of nations recognize the fundamental rights of the 23 million Taiwanese people, and Taiwan’s aspiration to engage fully in global affairs.”

Heine reiterated that under her government, the Marshall Islands would continue to acknowledge Taiwan’s contribution on the global stage and urge like-minded countries to support Taiwan’s meaningful engagement in the international arena.

After the outdoor ceremony, a bilateral meeting was held in the Presidential Office, followed by the two presidents witnessing the joint signing of a memorandum of understanding and a letter of intent to broaden cooperation in sports, education and aviation, by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko.

At noon, Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) hosted a banquet at the Presidential Office to welcome Heine, first gentleman Thomas Kijiner, Jr and their 19-member delegation.

Before the banquet began, Lai awarded Heine the Order of Brilliant Jade, to express the gratitude of Taiwanese for her commitment to deepening ties between the two nations, and for firmly speaking up for Taiwan in the international arena.

Other members of the Marshallese delegation included President of the Council of Iroij Lanny Kabua, Minister of Finance David Paul and Senator Joe Bejang.

The delegation, which arrived on Monday, is visiting Taiwan until Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Honor guards fire a 21-gun salute in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday to welcome visiting Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

