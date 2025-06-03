《TAIPEI TIMES》 Car sales tumble 23％ last month

A model stands beside a BMW M5 sedan during a launch event in Taipei on April 30. Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times

2025/06/03 03:00

SALES SLUMP: Speculation about tariff reductions has cooled consumer demand, as sales defied seasonal trends, while imports have increased market share

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

請繼續往下閱讀...

New vehicle sales in Taiwan plunged 23 percent year-on-year to 31,910 units last month, and dropping by about 3 percent from the previous month, as consumers stayed on the sidelines, government data showed yesterday.

That brought cumulative new car sales for the first five months of the year to 164,647 units, down 13.8 percent year-on-year, compared with an 11.2 percent decline over the January to April period, the data showed.

“The US’ ‘reciprocal’ tariff policy has weighed on Taiwan’s new car sales,” auto research firm U-CAR said in a report.

“Although it is too early to predict the outcome of Taiwan-US trade negotiations, speculation that [Taiwan might] reduce vehicle import tariffs and commodity taxes is prompting potential car buyers to stay on the sidelines,” it added.

Taiwan imposes combined duties of up to 52.5 percent on imported vehicles, including a 17.5 percent import duty, a commodity tax of 25 to 30 percent and a 5 percent business tax, according to Ministry of Finance data.

Any adjustments to these levies could lead carmakers and distributors to reduce retail prices, potentially encouraging consumers to buy a new car.

Last month’s sales slump defied the usual seasonal pattern, as May typically sees a surge in promotional efforts by carmakers and distributors to boost mid-year sales, the researcher said.

Hotai Motor Co （和泰汽車）, a local distributor of Toyota and Lexus, maintained its market lead with a 36.3 percent share by selling 11,592 units.

However, its sales declined 10.8 percent year-on-year and 7 percent from the previous month.

With sales promotion activities set to extend into this month, new vehicle sales this month are expected to pick up to about 330,000 units, an industry insider said yesterday.

Imported vehicles were less affected by last month’s tariff-related uncertainty, with sales edging up 0.3 percent sequentially to 16,223 units, although still down 22.6 percent year-on-year.

That modest boost helped increase the market share of imported cars to 50.8 percent, after hovering at less than 50 percent for the past few months, statistics showed.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法