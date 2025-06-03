《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei ranks 60 in ‘Global Cities Index,’ up five spots

Taipei 101 and the Taipei skyline are pictured from the window of an airplane in an undated photograph. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

2025/06/03 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei has once again made it to the top 100 in Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index 2025 report, moving up five places from last year to 60.

The annual index, which was published last month, evaluated 1,000 of the most populated metropolises based on five indices — economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

New York maintained its top spot this year, placing first in the economics index thanks to the strength of its vibrant financial industry and economic stability.

Taipei ranked 263rd in economics, 44th in human capital, 15th in quality of life, 284th for environment and 75th in governance, beating New York in two categories, with the latter ranked 90th and 161st in quality of life and governance respectively.

Five other Taiwanese cities also made the index this year, namely Hsinchu （201st）, Taichung （223rd）, Kaohsiung （231st）, Tainan （270th） and Chiayi （377th）.

Globally, the top-ranked cities after New York were London, Paris, San Jose （California）, Seattle, Melbourne, Sydney, Boston, Tokyo and San Francisco, in that order.

The other Asian cities that made the top 100 were Seoul （15th）, Singapore （21st）, Hong Kong （72nd）, Kuala Lumpur （79th） and Osaka-Kyoto （100th）.

Most of the cities that made it into the top 100 were in North American and West European nations, as the annual index prioritizes economic scale, knowledge, technical capabilities and manufacturing output.

Oxford Economics is an independent economic advisory firm, headquartered in Oxford, which provides global forecasting and quantitative analysis to international clients.

