為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei ranks 60 in ‘Global Cities Index,’ up five spots

    Taipei 101 and the Taipei skyline are pictured from the window of an airplane in an undated photograph. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

    Taipei 101 and the Taipei skyline are pictured from the window of an airplane in an undated photograph. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

    2025/06/03 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taipei has once again made it to the top 100 in Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index 2025 report, moving up five places from last year to 60.

    The annual index, which was published last month, evaluated 1,000 of the most populated metropolises based on five indices — economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

    New York maintained its top spot this year, placing first in the economics index thanks to the strength of its vibrant financial industry and economic stability.

    Taipei ranked 263rd in economics, 44th in human capital, 15th in quality of life, 284th for environment and 75th in governance, beating New York in two categories, with the latter ranked 90th and 161st in quality of life and governance respectively.

    Five other Taiwanese cities also made the index this year, namely Hsinchu （201st）, Taichung （223rd）, Kaohsiung （231st）, Tainan （270th） and Chiayi （377th）.

    Globally, the top-ranked cities after New York were London, Paris, San Jose （California）, Seattle, Melbourne, Sydney, Boston, Tokyo and San Francisco, in that order.

    The other Asian cities that made the top 100 were Seoul （15th）, Singapore （21st）, Hong Kong （72nd）, Kuala Lumpur （79th） and Osaka-Kyoto （100th）.

    Most of the cities that made it into the top 100 were in North American and West European nations, as the annual index prioritizes economic scale, knowledge, technical capabilities and manufacturing output.

    Oxford Economics is an independent economic advisory firm, headquartered in Oxford, which provides global forecasting and quantitative analysis to international clients.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播