《TAIPEI TIMES》 Activist Fu Tong challenges Beijing’s Tiananmen taboo

Fu Tong leads a guided tour at a Hong Kong human rights exhibition in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

2025/06/03 03:00

By Angie Teo / Reuters

Fu Tong （湯偉雄） and his wife, Elaine To （杜依蘭）, were among the first demonstrators in Hong Kong to be charged with rioting in 2020, after pro-democracy and anti-China protests started in 2019.

請繼續往下閱讀...

After leaving for Taiwan, Fu continued his activism and is now preparing to mark the anniversary of Beijing’s bloody crackdown on protesters in and around Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Fu has cohosted a Hong Kong human rights exhibition in Taipei, showcasing artwork from the protest movement, and leads guided tours of the displays.

“When Hong Kong can no longer hold the June 4 vigils, and can no longer even mention it, Taiwan’s existence becomes very important,” 43-year-old Fu said.

“It’s one of the very few places in Asia where people can openly commemorate the incident on June 4, discuss it and even condemn the Chinese Communist Party [CCP]. The existence of such a space is already hugely significant,” he said.

Taiwan is the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where June 4 can be remembered openly, although Chinese communities in the US, the UK, Australia and other Western countries also mark it.

In Hong Kong, a national security law has outlawed such events, which previously drew tens of thousands of people.

Fu said he remains committed to advocating for Hong Kong’s issues and the values of freedom.

“I really feel like I have been chosen to be in this era. If I do not step up to do things that seem foolish and unrewarding, then who will? As long as I can, I am willing to keep going,” he said.

Before dawn on June 4, 1989, Chinese tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square, crushing weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations by students and workers.

China has never provided a full death toll, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into thousands. Public discussion of what happened is taboo in China, which blamed the protests on counter-revolutionaries seeking to overthrow the CCP.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法