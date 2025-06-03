為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Activist Fu Tong challenges Beijing’s Tiananmen taboo

    Fu Tong leads a guided tour at a Hong Kong human rights exhibition in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    Fu Tong leads a guided tour at a Hong Kong human rights exhibition in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    2025/06/03 03:00

    By Angie Teo / Reuters

    Fu Tong （湯偉雄） and his wife, Elaine To （杜依蘭）, were among the first demonstrators in Hong Kong to be charged with rioting in 2020, after pro-democracy and anti-China protests started in 2019.

    After leaving for Taiwan, Fu continued his activism and is now preparing to mark the anniversary of Beijing’s bloody crackdown on protesters in and around Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

    Fu has cohosted a Hong Kong human rights exhibition in Taipei, showcasing artwork from the protest movement, and leads guided tours of the displays.

    “When Hong Kong can no longer hold the June 4 vigils, and can no longer even mention it, Taiwan’s existence becomes very important,” 43-year-old Fu said.

    “It’s one of the very few places in Asia where people can openly commemorate the incident on June 4, discuss it and even condemn the Chinese Communist Party [CCP]. The existence of such a space is already hugely significant,” he said.

    Taiwan is the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where June 4 can be remembered openly, although Chinese communities in the US, the UK, Australia and other Western countries also mark it.

    In Hong Kong, a national security law has outlawed such events, which previously drew tens of thousands of people.

    Fu said he remains committed to advocating for Hong Kong’s issues and the values of freedom.

    “I really feel like I have been chosen to be in this era. If I do not step up to do things that seem foolish and unrewarding, then who will? As long as I can, I am willing to keep going,” he said.

    Before dawn on June 4, 1989, Chinese tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square, crushing weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations by students and workers.

    China has never provided a full death toll, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into thousands. Public discussion of what happened is taboo in China, which blamed the protests on counter-revolutionaries seeking to overthrow the CCP.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播