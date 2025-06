Control Yuan Vice President Lee Hung-chun holds a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/06/03 03:00

‘ABUSE OF POWER’: Lee Chun-yi allegedly used a Control Yuan vehicle to transport his dog to a pet grooming salon and take his wife to restaurants, media reports said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Control Yuan Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) resigned on Sunday night, admitting that he had misused a government vehicle, as reported by the media.

Control Yuan Vice President Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) yesterday apologized to the public over the issue.

The watchdog body would follow up on similar accusations made by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and would investigate the alleged misuse of government vehicles by three other Control Yuan members: Su Li-chiung (蘇麗瓊), Lin Yu-jung (林郁容) and Wang Jung-chang (王榮璋), Lee Hung-chun said.

Lee Chun-yi in a statement apologized for using a Control Yuan vehicle to transport his dog to a pet grooming salon on May 20.

The issue first became known late last month, when TVBS News reported that he had instructed his driver to take the dog to the salon.

The news channel broadcast photos that it said were taken by an unnamed whistle-blower, which purportedly showed the driver of the Control Yuan vehicle transporting his dog to the salon.

TVBS also reported that Lee Chun-yi had taken his wife to restaurants in the same Control Yuan vehicle and had asked the driver to run personal errands for her.

When the news first broke on Tuesday last week, Lee Chun-yi expressed regret over his actions.

In the statement on Sunday night, he said he had failed to live up to the standards expected of a Control Yuan official.

He apologized for his “poor judgement and lack of discretion,” adding that he tendered his resignation and it was promptly accepted by Lee Hung-chun.

Lee Hung-chun is the acting Control Yuan president, as Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) has been hospitalized since early January.

Control Yuan Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi is pictured in Taipei on Jan. 21. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

