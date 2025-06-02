為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CDC affirms ample supply of COVID-19 antivirals

    Signs reading “rapid COVID-19 test kits are sold out” are pictured at a pharmacy in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/02 03:00

    MISUNDERSTANDING: The centers denied claims that it only offers Moderna vaccines and pushed back against claims that the ministry estimated 1.81 million COVID-19 cases

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Centers for Disease Control （CDC） yesterday reiterated that Taiwan has sufficient antiviral medication for COVID-19 patients and emphasized the importance of vaccination, amid concerns raised by public figures.

    Taiwan has 458,000 courses of Paxlovid, the first-line treatment for eligible COVID-19 patients, 9,900 courses of the second-line alternative molnupiravir and 5,000 courses of the Japan-developed Xocova, which became available last month, the CDC said in a statement.

    Taiwan also has 204,000 doses of remdesivir, according to the CDC, which discussed COVID-19 medication inventory on Thursday amid rumors of a shortage.

    The medications are more than sufficient to meet projected treatment needs during the current surge in COVID-19 cases, as they are prescribed only for patients at higher risk of developing severe illnesses, it said.

    The CDC’s statement pushed back against remarks made by Taipei City Councilor Hou Han-ting （侯漢廷）, who in a Facebook post the day before questioned the adequacy of the nation’s COVID-19 medication supply.

    The Ministry of Health and Welfare projected up to 1.81 million COVID-19 cases and Hou said he wondered whether the 810,000 courses of medication would leave 1 million patients without access to treatment.

    The CDC said the ministry estimated up to 1.71 million hospital visits due to COVID-19 between late last month and early this month, not 1.81 million cases.

    Only about 20 percent of people who test positive for COVID-19 are prescribed antiviral treatments to prevent severe illness or death, it said, adding that other people receive medication for mild symptoms instead.

    The CDC also responded to an op-ed by Taiwan Counter Contagious Diseases Society President Wang Jen-hsien （王任賢）, which was published in yesterday’s China Times, where he said the government does not need to promote vaccination when only Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine is available.

    Taiwan has been procuring COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax since May 2023, the CDC said, denying claims that it only offers Moderna vaccines.

    It is the government’s responsibility to provide evidence-based expert recommendations so the public can make informed decisions about vaccination, it said.

    Vaccination is not mandatory, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

