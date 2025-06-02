為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sports body presses for apology after table tennis prodigy pulled from tournament

    Table tennis player Yeh Yi-tian is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

    Table tennis player Yeh Yi-tian is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Sports Administration

    2025/06/02 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Sports Administration yesterday demanded an apology from the national table tennis association for barring 17-year-old Yeh Yi-tian （葉伊恬） from competing in the upcoming World Table Tennis （WTT） United States Smash tournament in Las Vegas this July.

    The sports agency said in a statement that the Chinese Taipei Table Tennis Association （CTTTA） must explain to the public why it withdrew Yeh from the WTT tournament in Las Vegas.

    The sports agency said it contacted the association to express its disapproval of the decision-making process after receiving a complaint from Yeh’s coach, Chuang Chih-yuan （莊智淵）.

    It added it will send an official letter to the association, suspend all subsidies until an apology is issued and replace the secretary-general of the association if necessary.

    In a statement released Saturday, the table tennis association said that Yeh and several other players were advised to prioritize the Asian Youth Championships in Uzbekistan over the WTT United States Smash in Las Vegas due to scheduling conflicts.

    As a member of Taiwan’s national U19 team, Yeh is expected to represent the country in four designated youth tournaments, including the Asian Youth Championships -- but not the WTT tournament in the US, the association said.

    Chuang said he informed the association as early as April that Yeh intended to focus on three open-age international events, including the WTT US Smash, and not participate in the youth championships.

    Despite this, the association passed a resolution in early May requiring the 17-year-old to take part in the Asian Youth Championships.

    Chuang said the young player, who won the U19 women’s singles title at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 4, received an invitation to compete in the Las Vegas tournament later in May.

    According to Chuang, CTTTA Secretary-General Yeh Kuo-chin （葉國欽） said he would respect the player’s decision not to compete in the Asian Youth Championships, but the association would still not send her to the WTT tournament.

    Chuang only found out Yeh had been left out of the WTT US Smash after the tournament draw was released and did not include her.

    Yeh’s mother said yesterday that the CTTTA secretary-general should apologize for the mistake and promise such incidents would not be repeated.

    "The association should be on the players’ side and help them," she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播