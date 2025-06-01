為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Exercises might be cover for strife

    The US Navy’s USS George Washington aircraft carrier sails in the East China Sea on Nov. 14 last year. Photo: Reuters

    The US Navy’s USS George Washington aircraft carrier sails in the East China Sea on Nov. 14 last year. Photo: Reuters

    2025/06/01 03:00

    INTERNAL CONFLICT? A defense expert said a large, provocative military maneuver could give Beijing the optics it needs to cover chaos at the top of its military

    By Fang Wei-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy （PLAN） could be ramping up on a provocative, large-scale military exercise to help conceal a rise in internal conflicts in Beijing, Taiwanese defense expert Shen Ming-shih （沈明室） said on Friday.

    Analysts have suspected the PLAN intends to conduct a large-scale drill around the Dragon Boat Festival, which was yesterday, said Shen, a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

    A PLAN strike group, including the Liaoning aircraft carrier, was spotted approaching Taiwan from the East China Sea, eliciting countermaneuvers from a US Navy strike group based around the USS George Washington and the USS Nimitz aircraft carriers, he said.

    Beijing has acknowledged that the PLAN is conducting a “routine annual exercise,” but without divulging the name of the drill, its purpose or the ships involved, Shen said.

    While few doubt China’s strategy of using drills to pressure Taiwan and the US, its more immediate motive might be due to turmoil rocking the PLA’s senior leadership, he said.

    PLA General He Weidong （何衛東） and PLAN Admiral Miao Hua （苗華） reportedly had fallen out of favor with China’s Central Military Commission, while the commanders of the Eastern, Western and Northern Theater Commands are under investigation or have disappeared, he said.

    A large, provocative exercise could provide Beijing with the optics it needs to cover up the chaos roiling in the military’s inner corridors, Shen said.

    That Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia （張又俠） was recently seen observing a military exercise alone was another piece of evidence suggesting disarray in the PLA, he said.

    Chinese Minister of National Defense Dong Jun’s （董軍） absence from the Shangri-La Dialogue further implies that the PLA is more concerned with its internal stability than maintaining communication channels with US President Donald Trump, Shen said.

    Unless Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） decides to make a desperate last stand, the chances of the CCP choosing to escalate tensions before resolving the issue of military leadership are low, Shen said.

    The Chinese government is well aware that accidentally starting a war without a clear military leadership structure would spell disaster, he said.

    The CCP’s 24th Central Committee Meeting would be the key event to observe, as internal conflicts are expected to be resolved by then, Shen said.

    In 2022, the PLA launched a series of live-fire drills and simulated naval blockades targeting Taiwan following a visit to the nation by then-US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, he said.

    The exercises resulted in nothing of importance, proving that Beijing would go to great lengths to project an image of strength, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播