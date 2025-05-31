為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s Lin Yu-tang wins silver in men’s long jump at Asian Championships

    Taiwan's Lin Yu-tang competes in the men's long jump at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Lin Yu-tang competes in the men’s long jump at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/05/31 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA, GUMI, South Korea

    Taiwanese long jumper Lin Yu-tang yesterday fell short of defending his title at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, finishing second in the men’s competition.

    Lin, who won gold at the 2023 edition in Bangkok with a leap of 8.40m, posted his best jump of 8.20m in the fourth round yesterday and looked to be on course to retain his title until China’s Shu Heng leaped 8.22m with his final jump.

    “In the past, I was usually the one making the comeback,” Lin told reporters after the event. I “didn’t expect to be on the receiving end this time.”

    “I really wanted to win back-to-back golds and become the first Taiwanese athlete to do that,” he said. ”Although I didn’t succeed, it shows I’m capable of reaching that level.”

    Lin said that the track was new, with great bounce.

    “I could feel it during the qualifiers, so today, I changed my run-up approach,” he said. “My second jump was pretty good and I continued adjusting after that.”

    Lin advanced to the final with a best jump of 7.84m in his first three attempts. After a brief rest, he soared 8.20m with his fourth jump to take the lead, but his last two attempts were no jumps.

    Since achieving 8.40m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, the 25-year-old has experienced ups and downs in the sport.

    Reaching 8.20m yesterday suggests that his training has been consistent, he said.

    “I have many people to thank. I’ve also learned how to bounce back when my performance drops. With this kind of experience, I’ll only keep getting better,” he added. “I’m determined to reclaim what I lost at the Asian Games.”

    At the Hangzhou Asian Games, Lin placed fifth in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.91m.

    Taiwan yesterday also claimed a bronze medal in the women’s shot put, courtesy of Chiang Ching-yuan.

    The 18-year-old’s best throw was 17.42m on her final attempt.

    On May 3, she set a national record of 17.83m at the Shizuoka International Athletics Meet — also on her last throw.

    Taiwan’s Lin Yu-tang competes in the men’s long jump at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Lin Yu-tang competes in the men’s long jump at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan's Chiang Ching-yuan competes in the women's shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Chiang Ching-yuan competes in the women’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Chiang Ching-yuan competes in the women’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Chiang Ching-yuan competes in the women’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan's Chiang Ching-yuan prepares to throw in the women's shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Chiang Ching-yuan prepares to throw in the women’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: CNA

