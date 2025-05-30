為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Minister outlines plans for rocket

    National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen speaks at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

    2025/05/30 03:00

    TECH CHASE: Wu Cheng-wen said the nation’s satellite manufacturing and design capabilities are gaining recognition, and attracting more interest from overseas

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan aims to send its first rocket capable of carrying a 200kg satellite into orbit by 2034, National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen （吳誠文） said yesterday.

    Taiwan would obtain the technologies it requires through expanded international cooperation, Taiwan Space Agency Director-General Wu Jong-shinn （吳宗信） said.

    Both officials were responding to questions at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Education and Culture Committee, where lawmakers were considering council funding that has been frozen for 22 items.

    Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wu Pei-yi （吳沛憶） expressed concern about a NT$40 billion （US$1.34 billion） budget increase for the third phase of the National Space Technology Long-term Development Program.

    Wu said he was confident and hopeful that the Legislative Yuan would support the project.

    The changes to the program’s third phase include plans necessary for domestically developing rocket technology, such as establishing a launch site and a research facility, Wu said in response to questions from Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Liu Shu-pin （劉書彬）.

    The third phase would also aim to build a supply chain to promote industrial development in space-related sectors, Wu added.

    A domestically built rocket is expected to send a 200kg satellite into orbit by 2034, Wu said.

    In response to DPP Legislator Lin I-chin’s （林宜瑾） questions about international cooperation, Wu said that Taiwan’s satellite manufacturing and design capabilities are gaining recognition, bringing more interest from international partners who want to cooperate with the country.

    The third phase is also expected to foster an industrial supply chain that would promote the development of the space industry, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

