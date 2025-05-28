為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Blackpink to hold concert in Kaohsiung

    A poster advertising Blackpink’s concert in Kaohsiung is pictured in an undated photo. Photo: Screen grab from Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai’s Facebook page

    2025/05/28 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink are to make Kaohsiung the first stop on their Asia tour when they perform at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19, the event organizer said yesterday.

    The upcoming performances will also make Blackpink the first girl group ever to perform twice at the stadium. It will be the group’s third visit to Taiwan to stage a concert.

    The last time Blackpink held a concert in the city was in March 2023. Their first concert in Taiwan was on March 3, 2019, at NTSU Arena （Linkou Arena）.

    The group’s 2022-2023 “Born Pink” tour set a new record for a K-pop girl group world tour, attracting more than 1.8 million attendees at 66 shows across 34 cities from October 2022 to September 2023.

    In 2020, Blackpink became the first all-female group to sell more than 1 million albums with its debut album The Album.

    In 2022, Blackpink’s Born Pink became the first album by a K-pop girl group to land on the US Billboard 200 chart.

    In April 2023, the group headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, making history as the first K-pop girl group to serve as a headliner.

    Recently, the K-pop group became the first musical artist to surpass 96 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

    The group was established by YG Entertainment in 2016 and is composed of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.

    Tickets for the Kaohsiung event will become available for purchase on June 12 at 11am on the tixCraft Web site, the organizer said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

