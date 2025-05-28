《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislature raises fines on scalping, noise, stalking

A mother and her child walk past by people lining up at a Ferris wheel at the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park on April 4. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/05/28 03:00

By Lee Wen-hsin and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed on third reading amendments that would increase fines for ticket scalping, noisy behavior and stalking.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Following changes to the Social Order Maintenance Act （社會秩序維護法）, the maximum penalty for purchasing transportation or entertainment tickets with the intention to resell them for profit is to increase from NT$18,000 to NT$30,000.

The penalty for disturbing public tranquility and getting drunk and rowdy, despite having been dissuaded, would also increase from NT$6,000 to NT$10,000.

Another amendment, proposed by Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） legislators Lu Ming-che （魯明哲） and Yen Kuan-heng （顏寬恒）, would increase fines for stalking without justifiable reason, despite having been dissuaded, from NT$3,000 to NT$30,000.

Previously, several lawmakers, including independent Legislator May Chin （高金素梅） and KMT legislators Lo Ting-wei （羅廷瑋）, Wang Hung-wei （王鴻薇） and Lin Szu-ming （林思銘）, proposed expanding the definition of “ticket scalping.”

Competent authorities are required to study and suggest legal amendments on a potential expanded definition, including food, hospitality and medical care, within the next two months.

The Legislative Yuan also passed an additional resolution specifying that minor violations be addressed through administrative penalties.

Scalping tickets for arts, cultural performances and sporting events are subject to penalties specified in the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act （文化創意產業發展法） and the Sports Industry Development Act （運動產業發展條例）.

To curb scalping by targeting the source and increasing oversight, the resolution states that authorities overseeing tickets or vouchers for medical or hospitality services have to discuss and draft amendments within two months to stop ticket scalping.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a statement that although tickets for arts or sporting events are already covered by anti-scalping regulations in other laws, management authorities should consider ways of amending regulations to stop the practice.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法