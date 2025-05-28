為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Keelung mayor apologizes over official’s data use

    Keelung Mayor George Hsieh speaks during a city council meeting in Keelung yesterday. Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times

    Keelung Mayor George Hsieh speaks during a city council meeting in Keelung yesterday. Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times

    2025/05/28 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Keelung Mayor George Hsieh （謝國樑） yesterday apologized over alleged illegal data access by a former Civil Affairs Department director amid recall campaigns targeting local councilors from the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP）.

    Hsieh, a member of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, bowed deeply to DPP City Councilor Cheng Wen-ting （鄭文婷） during a city council meeting, and also apologized to the council and Keelung residents for the alleged abuse of power by Chang Yuan-hsiang （張淵翔） under his leadership.

    The bow might seem belated, Hsieh said, adding that he had been “surprised and saddened” to learn of Chang’s alleged actions and was waiting for the results of an investigation to determine whether other officials were involved.

    Last month, prosecutors were investigating alleged forgery in recall campaigns across the country after the Central Election Commission found petitions bearing the names of deceased people.

    The campaigns included petitions targeting DPP Keelung councilors Cheng and Jiho Tiun （張之豪）.

    Under recall law, campaigners must submit petitions signed by constituents of the target’s district to initiate a recall.

    Following a review of material collected in raids and questioning, Keelung prosecutors said they suspected that Chang had illegally accessed household registration data to help revise and verify a KMT membership list in the city.

    Prosecutors on April 29 sought approval to detain him incommunicado from the district court, which on May 6 approved the request.

    Prosecutors said that Chang had told them he had accessed the system.

    He has resigned from his post.

    Meanwhile, two officials at Keelung’s Jhongjheng Household Registration Office were questioned and released on bail for allegedly contravening the Personal Data Protection Act （個人資料保護法）.

    Hsieh said that the two officials were also expected to resign.

    Cheng accepted Hsieh’s apology, calling it “the foundation of a responsible government.”

    Local citizens would be glad that Hsieh has finally apologized, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播